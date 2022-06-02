Loading...

Amazing Queen's Platinum Jubilee message created in sand at Roker Beach as bank holiday weekend begins

Jubilee celebrations are in full swing for the weekend ahead – and a special message has been spotted at Sunderland’s coastline.

By Debra Fox
Thursday, 2nd June 2022, 3:05 pm

An amazing piece of sand art has been created on Roker Beach for the start of the four-day bank holiday to commemorate Her Majesty the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Photographed by John Alderson from the Cat and Dog Steps, the message reads: “Ha’way, Happy Platinum Jubilee Queen Elizabeth” with a number 70 beside it.

A Jubilee message in the sand as the four-day bank holiday gets underway. Picture: John Alderson.

The city is gearing up for a bank holiday packed full of barbecues, dressing up, street parties and more – and this cracking piece of sand art is another jewel in the crown for Wearside’s tributes to the Queen.

John took the photograph on Thursday, June 2, as nationwide celebrations for the milestone began.

In Sunderland, you can keep your eyes peeled for some of the city’s most recognisable landmarks being lit in red, white and blue in Her Majesty’s honour.

Sunderland wishes the Queen a happy Platinum Jubilee.
