Amazing drone footage of pod of dolphins leaping from the sea at Roker harbour

The dolphins have made a welcome return and it has all been captured on camera.

With the warm weather having at last returned to our shores this week then so to have the bottle nosed dolphins which frequent the harbour area of Roker Beach during the summer months.

Amazing drone footage sent to the Echo by Matthew Beall shows the dolphins following the boats out to sea and leaping playfully from the water.