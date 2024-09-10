Refugee and former Sunderland student Sarah Ahmadi has been named as one of the top 20 trailblazing refugee women in Europe after her “extraordinary contribution” to the region including helping others who are seeking a safe refuge.

In 2002 Sarah fled war torn Afghanistan and arrived in Sunderland with nothing but the clothes she was wearing.

Determined to re-educate herself to make a full contribution to society, Sarah enrolled on an English Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL) course at Sunderland College, where she then progressed to masters and PGCE teaching qualification in education at the University of Sunderland.

Sarah Ahmadi has been recognised as one of the top 20 trailblazing refugee women in Europe. | Sunderland College.

Sarah was a successful TV journalist and magazine editor in her homeland but is now supporting other people arriving in the UK seeking sanctuary in her role as project leader of the Asylum, Migration and Integration Fund Project (AMIF).

The project aims to support migrants to fulfil their potential when they arrive in the UK and Sarah works closely with the North East Business and Innovation Centre’s social enterprise team which is located in Sunderland.

After being informed of the accolade, Sarah said: “It is an absolute honour to have been named among Visa and WeAreTheCity’s ‘20 trailblazing refugee women living in Europe’ list.

“I think my whole career started when I began ESOL at Sunderland College. I had excellent teachers, and I will always remember their help.”

Paul McEldon OBE, chief executive of the North East BIC, added: “I can’t think of anyone more deserving of this accolade than Sarah.

“Since she joined the BIC in 2018, she has made a real impact not only upon the team, but on the lives of so many people across the region seeking a better, more prosperous life.

“She is a real credit to her profession and we are absolutely delighted to have her as part of our team.”

The Visa sponsored award looks to celebrate the work of refugee women living in Europe who are “breaking down stigmas and stereotypes, campaigning, changing lives, challenging narratives and empowering women and girls across the continent”.

Katherine Brown, Vice-President at Visa Europe, said: “It is an honour to be able to highlight the journeys of these inspirational women such as Sarah who make up the inaugural Pioneer 20 list.

“In many different ways, they have all worked incredibly hard to not only rebuild their lives after significant trauma and upheaval, but to support others who are going through similar experiences.”