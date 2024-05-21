Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The college has seen an increase in the the number of students from families seeking sanctuary.

Sunderland College students and staff have donated hundreds of items of food to the region’s refugee community as part of their International Cultural Festival celebrating the city’s diversity and multiculturalism.

As well as handing over the food support parcels to refugee families, the event saw the college’s students perform music from across the globe as well as displays of fashion from different ethnic cultures.

EPNE strategic lead for community engagement Jane Reed handing over some of the food items to local refugees and seekers of sanctuary.

Guests included representatives from Young Asian Voices, West End Refugee Service and the college’s own students for which English is second language. They all enjoyed a delicious buffet of international cuisine prepared by the college’s catering students which included an Indian curry, Philippine adobo, vegetable stir fry and braised Indian and Chinese rice.

One student showcasing his talents at the event was 19-year-old Austinne Matula who moved to Sunderland from the Philippines 10-years-ago and was performing an array of traditional Filipino songs.

He said: “As well as performing the songs I’m going to be speaking about Filipino music and what it represents.

“I think these sort of events are really important as it’s vital to get people together to learn about different cultures.

“The world is such a diverse place and it’s important we learn about different countries.

“I have been made to feel very welcome since I moved to Sunderland and I think it is now a very diverse city.”

The event was a celebration of multiculturalism and diversity.

The college is part of Education Partnership North East (EPNE) which also includes Hartlepool Sixth Form and Northumberland College.

All three colleges have experienced an increasing number of students seeking sanctuary from countries including Ukraine and Iran, which was one of the reasons staff and students decided to show their support and create the food parcels to donate to refugee groups across the region.

One of those groups to benefit is West End Refugee Services which is based in Newcastle.

Representing the group at the festival was Korey Bonnett, himself an asylum seeker looking for sanctuary.

Korey, 38, said: “I have moved here from Trinidad and Tobago where there has been a massive increase in gang violence and I just didn’t feel safe.

“There is an increasing amount turbulence in the world today and it’s important to feel safe. It’s important for doors to remain open and to allow people to seek safety.

“I’ve been made to feel very welcome since moving to the North East and it feels like the perfect place to seek sanctuary.”

Guests were able to enjoy an array of international cuisine.

It’s the second festival hosted by EPNE and the college hopes the event raises the profile of celebrating multiculturalism and diversity.

EPNE strategic lead for community engagement, Jane Reed, said: “We have a lot of students from sanctuary seeking families here at Sunderland College and we believe the event helps to create a deeper understanding with our other students about those who have experienced a real struggle and to promote their needs.