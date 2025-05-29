9 pictures of Clanny House as work starts to improve well-known Sunderland student accommodation

By Katy Wheeler

Lifestyle Editor

Published 29th May 2025, 15:39 BST
Updated 29th May 2025, 15:40 BST

There’s new owners of well-known student accommodation, Clanny House.

The 629-bed mix of two- to six-bedroom apartments, off Hylton Road, opposite Sunderland Royal Hospital, has been acquired by MCR Property Group as part of its purpose-built student accommodation portfolio.

The firm took over the site from University of Sunderland who had previously operated it under a long lease.

Following the acquisition, work has immediately started on a 14-week refurbishment programme of the site, that will see internal reconfigurations, amenity upgrades and new furniture installed throughout to bring the site up to date.

Here’s a look around as initial works get started:

1. Clanny House improvement works





2. Clanny House improvement works





3. Clanny House improvement works





4. Clanny House improvement works




