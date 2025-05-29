The 629-bed mix of two- to six-bedroom apartments, off Hylton Road, opposite Sunderland Royal Hospital, has been acquired by MCR Property Group as part of its purpose-built student accommodation portfolio.
The firm took over the site from University of Sunderland who had previously operated it under a long lease.
Following the acquisition, work has immediately started on a 14-week refurbishment programme of the site, that will see internal reconfigurations, amenity upgrades and new furniture installed throughout to bring the site up to date.
Here’s a look around as initial works get started:
