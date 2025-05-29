A 14-week refurbishment programme is taking place at one of Sunderland’s most well-known student accommodation blocks as the site is taken over.

Clanny House is under new ownership | Submitted

MCR Property Group has acquired the 629-bed Clanny House, opposite Sunderland Royal Hospital, a site which previously operated under a long lease to the University of Sunderland.

Set within 7.6 acres of landscaped grounds, the freehold comprises 14 purpose-built blocks with a mix of two- to six-bedroom apartments.

MCR has moved immediately onsite, launching a 14-week refurbishment programme that will see internal reconfigurations, amenity upgrades and new furniture installed throughout to bring the site up to date.

Nick Lake, Asset and Fund Director at MCR Property Group, said: “Clanny House is a well-located and well-built asset that fits perfectly within our growing PBSA portfolio (purpose-built student accommodation).

“With demand in Sunderland continuing to rise, particularly from both UK and international students as well as key workers, we see strong long-term potential.

“Our team is already onsite, progressing upgrades to deliver a refreshed, high-quality living experience that will support the city’s growing academic and healthcare communities.”

MCR say the acquisition aligns with its broader strategy of targeting high-potential regional assets across the UK.

Student numbers at the University of Sunderland have nearly doubled over the past decade, growing from 11,000 in 2016/17 to more than 20,000 in 2022/23, including over 7,000 international students.

Meanwhile, Sunderland Royal Hospital, located directly opposite Clanny House, employs more than 8,500 staff, which MCR says drives consistent local demand for accommodation.

Clanny House will be retained and operated by MCR as part of its expanding UK student portfolio.