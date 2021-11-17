24 Sunderland businesses awarded four and five star food hygiene ratings since August according to the food standards agency

A total of 24 premises across Sunderland have been rated 4 and 5 stars for food hygiene since August.

By Georgina Cutler
Wednesday, 17th November 2021, 5:00 am

Inspectors have awarded these Sunderland establishments four and five star food hygiene ratings after visiting the venues.

A five-star rating is top of the scale, and means “the hygiene standards are very good” and fully comply with the law, while a four star rating means “hygiene standards are good.”

Scroll down to read the full list of five-star and four-star rated businesses in postcode order.

Take a look at these four and five star hygiene rated businesses in Sunderland.

SR1

DF Kitchen, Fawcett Street, Sunderland, SR1 1SJ – rated 4 stars on August 5, 2021

Angels, Derwent Street, Sunderland, SR1 3NT – rated 4 stars on August 4, 2021

Proven People, Burdon Road, Sunderland, SR1 1QB – rated 5 on August 19, 2021

Spent Grain was awarded 5 stars on August 24, 2021.

Spent Grain, John Street, Sunderland, SR1 1QH – rated 5 stars on August 24, 2021

Wild Fire Pizza, The Isis, Silksworth Row, Sunderland, SR1 3QJ – rated 5 stars on October 12, 2021

The Olive Branch, Transport Interchange, Park Lane, Sunderland, SR1 3NX – rated 5 stars on October 15, 2021

Lucky Cat Boba, Park Lane, Sunderland, SR1 3NX – rated 5 stars on November 4, 2021

Fattoush Lounge was awarded 4 stars on August 17, 2021.

SR2

Spice Box Street Food, Villette Road, Sunderland, SR2 8RH – rated 4 stars on August 26, 2021

Mowbray Food Store, Toward Road And 20, 1 Peel Street, SR2 8ED – rated 4 stars on September 24, 2021

SR4

Cafe Pausa, Timber Beach Road, Sunderland, SR5 3XG – rated 5 stars on August 4, 2021

Fattoush Express, Chester Road, Sunderland, SR4 7HR – rated 4 stars on August 17, 2021

Coffee Zone, Pennywell Business Centre, Portsmouth Road, Sunderland, SR4 9AR – rated 5 stars on September 28, 2021

Dont You Know I'm Loco, Shaw Building, Ropery Road, Sunderland, SR4 6DD – rated 4 stars on October 4, 2021

SR6

Shagorika, Queens Parade, Sunderland, SR6 8DA – rated 5 stars on August 9, 2021

Alishaan By The Sea, Station Road, Fulwell, Sunderland, SR6 9AA – rated 5 stars on September 8, 2021

Funky Beach, Whitburn Road, Sunderland, SR6 8AA – rated 5 stars on October 7, 2021

NE38

Greggs, The Galleries, Washington, NE38 7RR – rated 4 stars on August 17, 2021

Ping On Chinese Takeaway, Valley Forge, Washington, NE38 7JL – rated 5 stars on September 20, 2021

Tim Horton’s, Galleries Retail Park, Washington, NE38 7RW – rated 5 stars on September 29, 2021

Starved, Eddison Road, Swan Industrial Estate, Washington, NE38 8JH – rated 5 stars on October 8, 2021

Fresh Prepare, Eddison Road, Washington, NE38 8JH – rated 5 stars on October 8, 2021

DH4

Spicy China, Westbourne Terrace, Houghton-le-Spring, DH4 4QT – rated 5 stars on September 2, 2021

Isla's Kitchen, Westbourne Terrace, Houghton-le-Spring, DH4 4QT – rated 5 stars on September 14, 2021

DH5

Di's Diner, Bramble Hollow, Four Lane Ends, Hetton-le-Hole, Houghton-le-Spring, DH5 0AF – rated 5 stars on September 16, 2021

