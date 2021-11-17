24 Sunderland businesses awarded four and five star food hygiene ratings since August according to the food standards agency
A total of 24 premises across Sunderland have been rated 4 and 5 stars for food hygiene since August.
Inspectors have awarded these Sunderland establishments four and five star food hygiene ratings after visiting the venues.
A five-star rating is top of the scale, and means “the hygiene standards are very good” and fully comply with the law, while a four star rating means “hygiene standards are good.”
Scroll down to read the full list of five-star and four-star rated businesses in postcode order.
SR1
DF Kitchen, Fawcett Street, Sunderland, SR1 1SJ – rated 4 stars on August 5, 2021
Angels, Derwent Street, Sunderland, SR1 3NT – rated 4 stars on August 4, 2021
Proven People, Burdon Road, Sunderland, SR1 1QB – rated 5 on August 19, 2021
Spent Grain, John Street, Sunderland, SR1 1QH – rated 5 stars on August 24, 2021
Wild Fire Pizza, The Isis, Silksworth Row, Sunderland, SR1 3QJ – rated 5 stars on October 12, 2021
The Olive Branch, Transport Interchange, Park Lane, Sunderland, SR1 3NX – rated 5 stars on October 15, 2021
Lucky Cat Boba, Park Lane, Sunderland, SR1 3NX – rated 5 stars on November 4, 2021
Read More
SR2
Spice Box Street Food, Villette Road, Sunderland, SR2 8RH – rated 4 stars on August 26, 2021
Mowbray Food Store, Toward Road And 20, 1 Peel Street, SR2 8ED – rated 4 stars on September 24, 2021
SR4
Cafe Pausa, Timber Beach Road, Sunderland, SR5 3XG – rated 5 stars on August 4, 2021
Fattoush Express, Chester Road, Sunderland, SR4 7HR – rated 4 stars on August 17, 2021
Coffee Zone, Pennywell Business Centre, Portsmouth Road, Sunderland, SR4 9AR – rated 5 stars on September 28, 2021
Dont You Know I'm Loco, Shaw Building, Ropery Road, Sunderland, SR4 6DD – rated 4 stars on October 4, 2021
SR6
Shagorika, Queens Parade, Sunderland, SR6 8DA – rated 5 stars on August 9, 2021
Alishaan By The Sea, Station Road, Fulwell, Sunderland, SR6 9AA – rated 5 stars on September 8, 2021
Funky Beach, Whitburn Road, Sunderland, SR6 8AA – rated 5 stars on October 7, 2021
NE38
Greggs, The Galleries, Washington, NE38 7RR – rated 4 stars on August 17, 2021
Ping On Chinese Takeaway, Valley Forge, Washington, NE38 7JL – rated 5 stars on September 20, 2021
Tim Horton’s, Galleries Retail Park, Washington, NE38 7RW – rated 5 stars on September 29, 2021
Starved, Eddison Road, Swan Industrial Estate, Washington, NE38 8JH – rated 5 stars on October 8, 2021
Fresh Prepare, Eddison Road, Washington, NE38 8JH – rated 5 stars on October 8, 2021
DH4
Spicy China, Westbourne Terrace, Houghton-le-Spring, DH4 4QT – rated 5 stars on September 2, 2021
Isla's Kitchen, Westbourne Terrace, Houghton-le-Spring, DH4 4QT – rated 5 stars on September 14, 2021
DH5
Di's Diner, Bramble Hollow, Four Lane Ends, Hetton-le-Hole, Houghton-le-Spring, DH5 0AF – rated 5 stars on September 16, 2021