Royal Maundy takes place each year on the Thursday before Easter Sunday and is a special service in which The King expresses his gratitude for those who serve and volunteer in their communities by giving them Maundy Money.

Sister Josepha and Richard and Denise Wilson from Wilson’s convenience store in Ashbrooke were two worthy recipients from Sunderland.

There were flags being waved, Union Jack suits worn, the national anthem was sang, and even a Corgi named after the Queen was in attendance.

Check out these 17 fantastic photographs when the region came out in force to welcome King Charles and Queen Camilla to the North East.

Royal Maundy Service King Charles and Queen Camilla were visiting the region for the Royal Maundy Service.

A welcome fit for a King. King Charles is greeted outside of Durham Cathedral.

Royal recognition. Richard and Denise Wilson from Wilson's convenience store in Ashbrooke.