Singing Sunderland nun Sister Josepha said it was an “amazing” experience to meet King Charles and be gifted Maundy money from the monarch in recognition of her selfless work in the community.

Sister Josepha received the gift from the King as part of the Royal Maundy Service at Durham Cathedral.

Royal Maundy takes place each year on the Thursday before Easter Sunday and is a special service in which The King expresses his gratitude for those who serve and volunteer in their communities by giving them Maundy Money.

Sister Josepha. | Neil Fatkin.

Sister Josepha, who is part of the St Anthony’s Convent of Mercy in Thornhill, has supported many families in the city who have suffered from domestic violence and regularly organises activities and trips for the city’s young people.

During the Covid pandemic Sister Josepha became well-known for raising people’s spirits by strapping on her guitar and leading singing sessions outside the convent.

After receiving her Maundy gift from King Charles, Sister Josepha said: “I said to the King that it was a pleasure to meet him and he said the pleasure was all his and thanked me for all the things I do in the local community.

“It was actually a very personal moment as he took my hand and put his hand over the top of the Maundy money.

“It was amazing to meet the King and be part of the service. You could see that he had something different to say to each recipient and I could tell that some people were getting emotional.”

Sister Josepha said she kept notification that she was going to be a recipient of the Maundy Money to herself, until she was contacted by staff at Durham Cathedral.

She added: “At the convent we all have a pigeon hole and one day I saw this letter and it was addressed from the Palace.

“I couldn’t believe I had been nominated and it was a real privilege.”

Sister Josepha was nominated by Rt Rev. Stephen Wright, Bishop for the Diocese of Hexham and Newcastle.

When describing his reasons for nominating Sister Josepha he said: “Her ever-present joy, consistently inspires others, she is dedicated to the care of those in need and ever generously gives of her time.

“Sister Josepha has devoted her life to supporting those in need, with a particular focus on families affected by domestic violence. She has spearheaded initiatives that empower and recognise young people, and she regularly organises monthly trips for youth in her community to attend faith events, offering them both spiritual and personal growth.

"During the lockdown, she brought light to the community in an extraordinary way—standing on the streets of Sunderland, playing her guitar to uplift and bring joy to those around her.

“Her presence is a true source of joy and care, leaving a positive impact on everyone she meets.”