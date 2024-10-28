Here’s just some of the scenes he’s chronicled in recent weeks as part of our Photo Of The Day series, which appears in print.
It comes as we run our #LOVEYOUR campaign, celebrating all that’s great about out city.
1 / 4
From windy days in Seaburn to the wildlife of Mowbray Park, our photographer Stu Norton captures Sunderland life daily on his jobs across the city.
Here’s just some of the scenes he’s chronicled in recent weeks as part of our Photo Of The Day series, which appears in print.
It comes as we run our #LOVEYOUR campaign, celebrating all that’s great about out city.