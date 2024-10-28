Love Your Sunderland: 16 pictures of everyday life in our city

By Katy Wheeler

Lifestyle Editor

Published 28th Oct 2024, 14:32 BST

From windy days in Seaburn to the wildlife of Mowbray Park, our photographer Stu Norton captures Sunderland life daily on his jobs across the city.

Here’s just some of the scenes he’s chronicled in recent weeks as part of our Photo Of The Day series, which appears in print.

It comes as we run our #LOVEYOUR campaign, celebrating all that’s great about out city.

The campaign is part of a wider drive by the Echo’s parent company, National World.

Pigeons getting in a flap at Mowbray Park.

1. Getting in a flap

Pigeons getting in a flap at Mowbray Park.

A mainstay of Chester Road for decades - J Charlton fruit and veg shop.

2. Chester Road stalwart

A mainstay of Chester Road for decades - J Charlton fruit and veg shop.

A striking mural on the side of Sunderland East End ABC in Hendon who do great work in training young athletes.

3. Boxing clever

A striking mural on the side of Sunderland East End ABC in Hendon who do great work in training young athletes.

The focal point sculpture in the Sunniside conservation area.

4. Sunniside up

The focal point sculpture in the Sunniside conservation area.

