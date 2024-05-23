15 photos from a high-energy night of Bruce Springsteen in Sunderland

By Katy Wheeler
Published 23rd May 2024, 10:37 BST

Oh what a night!

Bruce Springsteen made fans forget all about the non-stop rain as he put on three hours of unrelenting energy and showmanship at the Stadium of Light.

Here’s some highlights from a barnstorming set. For the full review see here.

All stage shots by Calum Buchan Photography.

Bruce was joined on stage by the tight and talented 17-piece E Street Band.

Bruce was joined on stage by the tight and talented 17-piece E Street Band.

It was The Boss' second, and possibly last, time on Wearside after rocking the venue in 2012.

It was The Boss' second, and possibly last, time on Wearside after rocking the venue in 2012.

Bruce performed to more than 45,000 at the Stadium of Light.

Bruce performed to more than 45,000 at the Stadium of Light.

The Boss put on three hours of unrelenting energy, covering 28 tracks from his vast back catalogue.

The Boss put on three hours of unrelenting energy, covering 28 tracks from his vast back catalogue.

