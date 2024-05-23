15 photos from a high-energy night of Bruce Springsteen in Sunderland

Bruce Springsteen made fans forget all about the non-stop rain as he put on three hours of unrelenting energy and showmanship at the Stadium of Light.
Here’s some highlights from a barnstorming set. For the full review see here.
1 / 4
Oh what a night!
Bruce Springsteen made fans forget all about the non-stop rain as he put on three hours of unrelenting energy and showmanship at the Stadium of Light.
Here’s some highlights from a barnstorming set. For the full review see here.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.