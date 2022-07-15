Loading...
13 pictures of the Queen’s Baton relay reaching Sunderland and Seaham

Wearside has welcomed the Queen’s Baton with just weeks to go until the start of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingam.

By Pamela Bilalova
Friday, 15th July 2022, 8:35 am
Updated Friday, 15th July 2022, 8:36 am

Crowds turned out to lined to watch the event go through Seaham on Thursday afternoon and then Sunderland in the early evening.

The event culminated with a celebration in Cliff Park.

Our photographers captured the action below in this picture gallery.

1. A brilliant start

Keith Weavers from Tanfield Lea takes the first baton run before passing it on to Tracy Greenhalgh.

Photo: Raoul Dixon / North News & Pictures

2. A scenic route

The Queen's Baton made its way through Seaham earlier on Thursday.

Photo: Stu Norton

3. A brilliant tradition

The race started from the University of Sunderland's Reg Vardy Centre.

Photo: Raoul Dixon / North News & Pictures

4. Supported by the crowd

Batonbearer Jean Dixon MBE in Seaham.

Photo: Stu Norton

