The event culminated with a celebration in Cliff Park.
Our photographers captured the action below in this picture gallery.
1. A brilliant start
Keith Weavers from Tanfield Lea takes the first baton run before passing it on to Tracy Greenhalgh.
Photo: Raoul Dixon / North News & Pictures
2. A scenic route
The Queen's Baton made its way through Seaham earlier on Thursday.
Photo: Stu Norton
3. A brilliant tradition
The race started from the University of Sunderland's Reg Vardy Centre.
Photo: Raoul Dixon / North News & Pictures
4. Supported by the crowd
Batonbearer Jean Dixon MBE in Seaham.
Photo: Stu Norton