See the Queen’s Baton Relay reach Sunderland and Seaham ahead of Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games

The tradition, part of the build-up to the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, saw the baton welcomed at the landmark Tommy statue in Seaham in the late afternoon.

Crowds gathered at North Terrace in the seaside town, where the procession started at 5.20pm. The relay then headed past the statue before ending at Vane Tempest Car Park on its journey to Sunderland.

The event reached the city at around 6pm, setting off from the University of Sunderland's Reg Vardy Centre, taking in nearby St Peter's Church, before passing the National Glass Centre and reaching Harbour View.

The Queen's Baton makes it way through Sunderland. Last Batonbearer Emma Burrow.

Runners then continued along Sunderland's seafront with the evening culminating in a celebration event in Cliff Park.

Fourteen Batonbearers were chosen to carry the baton as it made its half hour journey through Sunderland.

Emma Burrow, who defied a terminal cancer diagnosis, took charge of the final stretch to Cliffe Park.

She was diagnosed with Hodgkin's Lymphoma for the fourth time, but went into remission almost seven years ago after receiving a stem cell transplant.

The Queen's Baton Relay in Sunderland.

Although side effects meant she had to have both hips, a knee, an elbow and both shoulders replaced, the 37-year-old managed to complete the Great North Run in 2019.

Emma, who lives in the Pallion area, has told the Echo carrying the baton is “an absolute honour”.

She said: “I was shocked when I found out I’d be carrying the baton because I didn’t know my family had nominated me, so it was a real surprise but I’m so excited because it’s an amazing opportunity.

"I’m excited but I am nervous thinking of everyone looking at me, but it’s an absolute honour.”

The Queen's Baton Relay in Sunderland.

Christine Ritchie, 66, service manager for the Salvation Army's Swan Lodge Lifehouse, carried the baton from Harbour View to Terrace Guest.

Originally from Aberdeenshire, Christine moved to Sunderland 28 years ago and has been service manager at Swan Lodge for 16 years.

Christine said: “When I opened the email I honestly thought someone was taking the mic! I was absolutely delighted to be nominated."

The Queen's Baton Relay in Seaham.

The Commonwealth Games open in Birmingham from July 28.

The Queen's Baton makes it way through Sunderland.

The Queen's Baton makes it way through Seaham. Batonbearers Veteran Craig Robinson and Jean Dixon MBE