Houghton Feast annual firework display

12 pictures from the roasting of the ox and fireworks display at Houghton Feast

Crowds braved the weather to enjoy Houghton Feast’s traditional Ox Roast before watching a spectacular fireworks display.

By Poppy Kennedy
Tuesday, 8th October 2019, 11:45 am
Updated Tuesday, 8th October 2019, 09:37 am

The annual event grows in popularity and has been hailed a success by organisers as hundreds of people turned up to grab one of the tasty sandwiches on offer. This is in the lead-up to the fireworks spectacular which saw the Houghton sky filled with rockets and Catherine Wheels. Are you in any of our pictures from the big night, held on Monday, October 7?

1. Queues start to gather for the Rotary Club of Houghton-le-Spring annual ox roast

Hundreds line up to get their hands on a sandwich.

Photo: Stu Norton

2. Families enjoy the annual fireworks display

Rockets were launched from the Durham Road playing fields and could be seen from all over the town.

Photo: Stu Norton

3. The ox roast is in honour of Rector Bernard Gilpin

This is held in on honour of Rector Bernard Gilpin who would roast an ox or hog to feed Houghton's poor in the 16th century.

Photo: Stu Norton

4. Families flocked to enjoy the occasion

Families turned out to enjoy the display

Photo: Stu Norton

