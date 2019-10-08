12 pictures from the roasting of the ox and fireworks display at Houghton Feast
Crowds braved the weather to enjoy Houghton Feast’s traditional Ox Roast before watching a spectacular fireworks display.
Tuesday, 8th October 2019, 11:45 am
Updated
Tuesday, 8th October 2019, 09:37 am
The annual event grows in popularity and has been hailed a success by organisers as hundreds of people turned up to grab one of the tasty sandwiches on offer. This is in the lead-up to the fireworks spectacular which saw the Houghton sky filled with rockets and Catherine Wheels. Are you in any of our pictures from the big night, held on Monday, October 7?