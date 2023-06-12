News you can trust since 1873
11 great ideas in and around Sunderland to treat your dad to this Father's Day

Fantastic Father's Day ideas to show him you really care.

By Neil Fatkin
Published 12th Jun 2023, 08:24 BST

This Father's Day, Sunday June 18, gives you a chance to say a big thank you to your dad, but choosing the right present isn't always straight-forward.

After all, there's only so many bottles of aftershave and pairs of socks one man can have.

Whether it was taking you to your first football match, picking up the pieces after the break-up of your first relationship, or teaching you to drive, Father's Day offers a chance to show him you really appreciate all he has done.

However, it can often be difficult to decide how to best treat your dad.

Fear not, we've done your research for you. Whether it's speeding round a race track in a super car or enjoying a big daddy burger, then check out these 11 great Father's Day ideas in and around Sunderland.

If your dad is a Sunderland AFC supporter then why not treat him to a two course meal at the Stadium of Light which also includes a full tour of the stadium and a pitch-side photograph. The full package costs £34.95 and £19.95 for children.

Your father can enjoy an afternoon sweet or savoury tea in the luxurious surroundings of Lumley Castle which also includes a "special gift for dad". The experience will cost £23.95 for adults and £12.50 for children under 12. Places need to be booked in advance.

The Sunderland based race track offers a range of driving experiences in both classic and modern super cars. Some of the experiences involve travel outside of Sunderland.

