Year 11 pupils at Southmoor Academy shall go to the ball thanks to the recycled prom dresses and accessories initiative to support disadvantaged youngsters whose families can’t afford to buy their own outfits.

With the cost of a standard prom dress now retailing at around £500 - before even looking at make-up and accessories - it’s a price which is prohibitive to some students.

With the cost of living crisis resulting in the biggest fall in real terms disposable income in 70 years, staff at the school felt compelled to act to ensure no student who wanted to go to the right of passage event missed out due to not being able to afford it.

Teaching assistant Nikki Snaith said: “Prom dresses cost hundreds of pounds and then you’ve got the cost of handbags, shoes, make-up, nails and jewellery. You’re looking at a cost of anything between £500 and £1,000.

“A child might see their friends purchasing all these things and want to be part of it, but for some parents, particularly in the current financial circumstances, they simply can’t afford it.”

Following a message to staff asking for the donation of prom dresses, jewellery, handbags and dinner suits, Nikki used the power of social media to spread the word to the local community and has been “overwhelmed” by the response.

Teaching assistant Nikki Snaith with some of the donated prom dresses.

She said: “We now have 40 dresses, at least a dozen suits, and a range of accessories. The response has been amazing and we even had one man phone the school to say he didn’t have a dress to donate but he would be willing to purchase one.

“We’ve also had Sixth Form students donate their outfits from their prom last year. Sunderland 'reuse' shop, Revive, has also donated a number of accessories.”

Children to benefit from the outfits have been identified by form tutors and the pastoral team, although they are not exclusively restricted to students from disadvantaged backgrounds.

Mrs Snaith added: “These outfits are there to help anyone who needs them and as word has spread we’ve had a number of students who’ve approached us asking for help.

“With the current cost of living situation, this will be a massive help for some parents who simply couldn’t afford to buy everything that pupils want to attend the prom.”

Over 50 prom dresses and suits have been donated.

The initiative has made a real difference to students at the school who were facing the prospect of not going to the prom.

One Year 11 pupil who asked to remain anonymous said: "'It was great to have the opportunity to borrow a suit. It's good to help people who can't obtain them or afford them."

Another pupil added: "'I felt this was a nice idea as it helps those who are not financially well off to be able to get a dress. I would have been unhappy if I wasn't able to borrow a dress from school."The school’s Year 11 prom is due to take place on Thursday June 29 at the Stadium of Light and Nikki now hopes to create a stockpile of outfits to provide an annual service.