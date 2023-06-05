News you can trust since 1873
Watch children celebrate as Sunderland school comes top of the class after receiving national science award

School given top marks for Science education.

By Neil Fatkin
Published 5th Jun 2023, 16:43 BST- 2 min read

Children and staff at Academy 360 are celebrating after receiving a national award for excellence in Science.

At the end of May (2023) the school was awarded the prestigious Primary Science Quality Mark (PSQM) to "celebrate its commitment to excellence in Science teaching and learning".

After being informed of the recognition, Year 5 pupil Daisy Smith, 10, said: "I feel really happy and proud to get this award and I think it's really well deserved by the teachers at the school."

Classmate Jacob Young, 10, added: "I really enjoy my science lessons as you can discover new things and I like doing the practical experiments."

Pupils Jacob Wood and Daisy Smith enjoying their science lessons. Pupils Jacob Wood and Daisy Smith enjoying their science lessons.
A key aim of the school's science programme is to broaden students' horizons about the job opportunities available and the important role scientific research plays in our everyday lives.

The children recently enjoyed a visit from the Aldrin Family Foundation, an education enrichment provider set-up by the family of Buzz Aldrin, the second person to walk on the moon.

Bobby Young, 10, said: "Science is really important as it can help to discover cures for diseases like cancer and Covid. If it wasn't for scientists creating a vaccine we would probably all still be in lockdown."

In addition to assessing the quality of the school's science curriculum, the Primary Science Teaching Trust - who oversee the award - also examined the quality of staff training and extra-curricula science provision.

Head of primary school Helena West said: "This award is a real testament to the hard work of the staff and the children and I'm really proud of the high quality science experiences our children get."

PSQM national director, professor Jane Turner, added: "There was never a more important time for primary children to have a high quality science education. The coronavirus pandemic and climate change crisis have made everyone aware of the importance of science in our world.

"Schools like Academy 360 that have achieved the PSQM have demonstrated significant commitment to science teaching and learning."

Khylar Turnbull carrying out an experiment with magnets.Khylar Turnbull carrying out an experiment with magnets.
The award was the culmination of a year long period of assessment.

Year 5 teacher and science lead, Lisa Irvin-Kay said: "I'm so proud of how everyone has pulled together to achieve this award."

