The city was transported back in time to the seventeenth century at the weekend as the Cavaliers and Roundheads once again waged civil war in the grounds of Hylton Castle.

There were sword fights, pistol firing and the swinging of maces on horseback as the battle reenactment saw the Royalists and Parliamentarians once again go head to head in the Civil War.

The reenactment was created by the English Civil War Society and set against the stunning backdrop of the recently restored Hylton Castle with around 10,000 people turning out across the weekend to witness it.

On both Saturday July 29 and Sunday July 30, visitors were transported back in time to enjoy archery, cannon and artillery displays, a full battle recreation and historic storytelling. Visitors could also try their hand at historic arts and crafts, while for children there was face painting and even fairground rides.

The battle reenactment at Hylton Castle.Photograph: Andrew Tait

Nickki Vokes, Hylton Castle Operations manager, said: “It was a great event attended by thousands of visitors. We were lucky with the weather, the sun was shining and the displays were absolutely brilliant.

“I’d like to thank the public for all their support and we’ve also managed to raise money for the Hylton Castle Trust which will help the continued development of the site.”

Thanks to the efforts of the Trust, the castle has recently been restored and reopened after decades of being neglected and falling into disrepair.

In addition to weekly tours, visitors can now enjoy a slice of cake or a cream scone in the tea room, conference facilities and education room.

The Civil War reenactment was the culmination of decades of work and “letting the people of Sunderland know that the castle is open for them to visit and enjoy".

Nickki added: “We gave out lots of leaflets, people were able to enjoy the tea room and there has been a lot of positive interest in coming back to visit Hylton Castle.”

Battle commences.Photograph: Andrew Tait

Sunderland had a big role to play in the Civil War, with one of the most significant clashes in the area - The Battle of Boldon Hill - taking place close to Hylton Castle on March 24, 1644, between Royalists and Scottish forces in alliance with Parliamentarians from Sunderland.

Newcastle had sided with the King and Sunderland with Parliament.

Newcastle was the favoured port in the North East, and a Royal decree meant Sunderland's coal shipping revenue must be paid to the city on the Tyne, with accounts suggesting this was a key reason for Wearside's allegiance to Oliver Cromwell.