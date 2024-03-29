10 fantastic photographs of people enjoying Good Friday fish and chips in Sunderland

One of the great Easter traditions is Good Friday fish and chips and there is nowhere better to enjoy this very British dish than at the seaside.

According to Roman Catholic customs, Christians refrain from eating the flesh of warm-blooded animals on Good Friday in recognition of the day Jesus was crucified - but they can eat fish.

It’s a tradition which has now been adopted by Christians and atheists alike, and hundreds of people flocked to Seaburn to tuck into their fish and chips with lashing of salt, vinegar and a few other interesting additions.

Here’s 10 mouth watering photographs of Wearsiders enjoying this much loved Easter tradition.

1 . What a whopper. Adam Rose and Bethany Sheriff enjoy their generous portions of fish and chips. Photo: National World Photo Sales

2 . You're never to young. Luke Whitehead, 3, tucks into his chips. Photo: National World Photo Sales

3 . Good Fryday Good Friday was certainly a Good Fryday for Queen's Cafe owners Michelle French and Nicky Hull. Photo: National World Photo Sales

4 . Easter tradition Mr and Mrs Easter - Steve and Frances - enjoying their fish and chips. Photo: National World Photo Sales