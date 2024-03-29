Wearsiders have been flocking to Sunderland to enjoy their Good Friday fish and chips.Wearsiders have been flocking to Sunderland to enjoy their Good Friday fish and chips.
Wearsiders have been flocking to Sunderland to enjoy their Good Friday fish and chips.

10 fantastic photographs of people enjoying Good Friday fish and chips in Sunderland

People made the most of the spring sunshine to enjoy their fish and chips by the sea.

By Neil Fatkin
Published 29th Mar 2024, 16:28 GMT

One of the great Easter traditions is Good Friday fish and chips and there is nowhere better to enjoy this very British dish than at the seaside.

According to Roman Catholic customs, Christians refrain from eating the flesh of warm-blooded animals on Good Friday in recognition of the day Jesus was crucified - but they can eat fish.

It’s a tradition which has now been adopted by Christians and atheists alike, and hundreds of people flocked to Seaburn to tuck into their fish and chips with lashing of salt, vinegar and a few other interesting additions.

Here’s 10 mouth watering photographs of Wearsiders enjoying this much loved Easter tradition.

Adam Rose and Bethany Sheriff enjoy their generous portions of fish and chips.

1. What a whopper.

Adam Rose and Bethany Sheriff enjoy their generous portions of fish and chips. Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Luke Whitehead, 3, tucks into his chips.

2. You're never to young.

Luke Whitehead, 3, tucks into his chips. Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Good Friday was certainly a Good Fryday for Queen's Cafe owners Michelle French and Nicky Hull.

3. Good Fryday

Good Friday was certainly a Good Fryday for Queen's Cafe owners Michelle French and Nicky Hull. Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Mr and Mrs Easter - Steve and Frances - enjoying their fish and chips.

4. Easter tradition

Mr and Mrs Easter - Steve and Frances - enjoying their fish and chips. Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:EasterSeaburn

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.