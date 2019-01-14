Parents of Carter Cookson appeal for celebrities to help raise awareness of heart appeal

The parents of battling baby Carter Cookson are appealing for the help of celebrities to raise awareness of their appeal to find a heart for their son.

Just over a week ago Sarah and Chris Cookson announced the devastating news that their son urgently needed a heart transplant to survive.



Carter Cookson needs a heart transplant.'Photo by Sarah Cookson.

The little fighter was born on Boxing Day 2018, suffering from serious heart problems and underwent heart surgery at just a few days old.

He is currently on an ECMO machine at Newcastle's Freeman Hospital.

Doctors have told his family that his only chance is to have a heart transplant, leading parents Chris and Sarah to launch campaign '#findaheartforCarter.'

The campaign has been well supported on social media and now the family are asking for celebrities to lend their support to raise further awareness of their plight.

In an emotional post on Facebook, mum Sarah said: "A week ago today we announced our heart breaking news.

"If we do not get a new heart for our brave baby boy we will lose him forever.

"Everyday we live in hell, being as strong as we can for him, swallowing the tears when we speak to the doctors and every ward round delivers another problem to face.

"I can't stress enough that everyday that passes by without a new heart is another fays to the journey of losing our boy.

"All of our supporters have been truly amazing, going that extra mile to raise awareness and to take care of me and Chris.

"We are so so grateful, but please please don't quieten down the sharing and the contacting the media.

"If you have a celebrity friend please ask them to share, we still need to keep reaching out.

"We are still praying for our miracle - the gift of life."

The devoted parents tragically lost their first son, two-year-old Charlie, in October 2013, when he lost a lifelong struggle against a series of mystery health problems.

They set up a charity, The Charlie Cookson Foundation, in his name to provide financial support to parents of other seriously ill children with life limiting conditions who require 24-hour care or specialist nursing facilities.

The family are also lending their support to another youngster called Oscar who, like Carter, is awaiting a heart transplant.

Mum Sarah said his family have been a great support to them throughout their journey with Carter.

Sarah continued: "As you all know our page was set up in the hope that we would find the greatest gift that anyone could ever give. The gift of life.

"Of course we know the only way this can be achieved and this breaks us knowing that what we desire will mean another family having to face the unimaginable loss of their child.

"As much as Carter's page is to find him that gift it is also to raise awareness for the importance of organ donation .

"We had so much support during Carters short plea and are overwhelmed by it all . We can’t thank you all enough.

"Carter is of course one of many children who need help.

"One family who has been a fantastic support who we follow every day is little Oscar's family.

"Team Oscar are also searching for the greatest gift.

"We love you Oscar and we hope that with Carter your gift will come soon."