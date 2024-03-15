Sunderland cinema the sequel: let's get behind it

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Formerly Empire, soon to be Sunderland's Omniplex cinema.

The collapse of the Empire Cinema chain left the city of Sunderland without a bona fide picture house; something that would have been unthinkable at one time.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In days of yore there was a cinema everywhere you turned on Wearside; from upmarket Regals and Art Deco Odeons, to the archetypal fleapits such as the Millfield Cinema - the Milly - complete with its legendary chucker-outer Lamby.

Incidentally my dad told me all this. I'm not that old.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While plans for Crown Works studios were being mooted over the past few months, now about to become reality, it was pointed out with a gusto that does not reflect well upon anyone who professes to care about this city, that we could have a world class film studio but no cinema.

We thank those people, but respectfully point out that the rest of us might even have worked that out for ourselves.

We also thank those who unhesitatingly allocated blame for the Empire's closure; and for their copper-bottomed guarantee that the building would be turned into apartments.

On the other hand, in July last year one Mark Newton messaged our Facebook page to say: "Another chain may step in."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark was being optimistic, measured, reasonable and, it transpires, correct. So we can do without his sort. What's wrong with knee-jerk, utterly baseless conspiracy "theories" Mark? Get with the project.

No reopening date is set, but Irish cinema chain Omniplex is stepping in and look likely to make improvements to the place.

We've missed the cinema. Sadly it closed down with unfortunate timing, shortly before the "Barbenheimer" weekend of July 21 last year. But at least it lessened the danger of Wearsiders having to endure Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

So the multiplex is coming back for a sequel. Technically it's not a stride forward, but at least it's a welcome return to where we were.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When the doors open again, let's hope Sunderland supports it. The huge tellies we have these days are great, but there's nothing quite like the flicks.