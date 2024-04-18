Mayoral election fever hits Sunderland - or something

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland will endure three different elections on May 2.

There are three elections upon us on May 2, the North East mayoral election bearing the highest profile of them. So imagine how low a profile the other two have.

Some might sit bolt upright upon hearing of the mayoral budget of £6billion - then sink back again when they realise that's over 30 years.

The BBC lassoed all six candidates for a studio debate. It was a commendably polite affair, but not exactly pulsating. Moreover, it was all rather vague.

Between the six, they claimed they could do pretty much everything for the North East, short of moving it somewhere warmer. But there wasn't much detail.

In fairness, some of the problems put to them are insurmountable for any mere mayor. What exactly is the winner supposed to do to save the high street, or put young people on the property ladder?

However, the more answerable questions received equally vague answers, although rest assured that things must be fairer, better, nicer, there should be more of it and it needs doing.

What's more they're going to jolly well get out there and speak to people about it. Sorted.

They also, like all politicians, want more power. But any political and budgetary powers they have must be relinquished elsewhere, leaving us to wonder what precisely the advantages are to us.

In 2004 the North East was offered a vote on establishing a regional assembly. It was turned down like a nettle sandwich; 78% voting against.

A regional mayor is not an identical concept, but it's hard to imagine a similar vote in 2024 with a radically different result.

Unlike London or Greater Manchester, the North East is not a tightly defined area. The mayor's patch does not include the southern portion of the region (so at least we sidestep the Teesside Freeport scandal).

There are no obvious bonds between the people of, say, Peterlee and Berwick. But there might be some animosity if one town thinks it’s missing out to the another.

And history provides the big fear that the whole concept will be Newcastle-centric.