A 'North East' mayor will be great for Sunderland - honest

The North East mayoral election candidates come from all four corners of the region, pictured here.

Hey doctor, get us a cure for election fever.

As if the UK general and US presidential elections weren't enough (and they are), we also have the big one; the North East mayoral election. Hang on to your dentures.

The first caucus was due to be held in Witherwack, but all the major parties have decided upon their respective candidates, so there is no need.

Six candidates are now confirmed for the May 2 poll with widely differing views. However, they do have something in common.

Odds-on at the bookies is Labour's Kim McGuinness, Northumbria's police and crime commissioner since 2019 when a thumping 6% of the electorate voted her in. She was born, brought up and educated in Newcastle, where she was also a councillor.

Second favourite is independent candidate Jamie Driscoll, essentially booted off Labour's official ticket for being too left wing. Currently North of Tyne mayor, Mr Driscoll is another ex-Newcastle councillor.

The Conservatives have Guy Renner-Thompson, a Northumberland County councillor in far-flung Bamburgh and cabinet member for "Inspiring Young People" - so nothing gimmicky or wishy-washy. He studied at Newcastle University.

The Lib Dems have selected Dr Aidan King and circulated a picture of him in scrubs and a stethoscope, to prove he's a doctor.

He has lived in Newcastle since infancy and works in a Newcastle hospital. He is also a university lecturer, in Newcastle, and another former Newcastle city councillor.

Bizarrely, despite representing Washington South, in his election bumf he states: "I was born and raised in Newcastle and have lived across the North East for all of my life. From High Heaton to Morpeth, I know the North East."

High Heaton is apparently in Newcastle, which might suggest that from the Tyne to Peterlee, he does not know the North East; including Washington South and the rest of Sunderland where he still sits as a councillor.

Finally there is Green candidate Andrew Gray, a passionate environmental campaigner in his home city. Newcastle.