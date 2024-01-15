'This year the students have been asked by Northumbria Police, to look at hate crime'

University of Sunderland students have teamed up with Northumbria Police to create a series of films educating people about hate crimes and the barriers people face to reporting them.

Hate crime is any criminal offence motivated by hostility or prejudice based on a person's race, religion, sexual orientation, disability or transgender identity.

Students studying Screen Performance, Performing Arts and Film Production have created five films which will be showcased at an awards night on Thursday, February 8, in the Sir Tom Cowie Lecture Theatre at St Peter’s Campus.

A winning film will also be chosen on the night.

The event will be hosted by Dr Adelle Hulsmeier, Senior Lecturer in Performing Arts and Programme Leader for Screen Performance.

Dr Hulsmeier said: “This is the 11th year of working with Northumbria Police, and we are so grateful to PCC Kim McGuinness for her continued support and belief in this work. We are also grateful for the support from partners and professionals in realising and progressing our understanding of this year's theme.

“Northumbria Police, the PCC's Office and Connected Voice have been amazing in helping the students realise this work. We can't wait to showcase some great films in February.”

Nicholas Glean, Senior Lecturer in Video and New Media, said: “These films showcase students' cinematic talent, artistic maturity, and determination.

"We are grateful to partner professionals and experts for enriching our understanding. We eagerly await the February showcase, where these remarkable works will be spotlighted, demonstrating the students' hard work and creativity in exploring this critical issue.”

The films will be used by Northumbria Police as part of their education programmes to tackle criminal activity.

Police Crime Commissioner, Kim McGuinness, who will be presenting the film awards, said: “Year on year Sunderland students have shone a light on a range of important issues and I am pleased to see hate crime making the programme as tackling this is certainly up there as a top policing priority.

"I’ve no doubt this year’s students will do a terrific job in bringing to life some very real experiences people face – experiences they should never have to face at all."