What a great event Let’s Rock The North East at Herrington Park is.

I’m pleased to see its back on for another year with some great acts.

However can someone explain to me how South Shields has been doing the same thing successfully at the Bents Park for many years but without the £30 to £50 admission price – it’s free.

Ian Spence