Letter of the week: 'Keep away fans where they are at Sunderland's Stadium of Light'

I disagree with the fans that are calling for the away supporters to be relocated.

This has been tried before and it just didn’t work.

The stadium lacked atmosphere with the ground looking half empty.

It will be a while before we are back in the Premiership when the opposition might bring their full allocation, so until then let’s keep supporters where they are.

Another reason to bear in mind is that if both incidents with Coventry and Portsmouth had occurred in the lower tier near to the home support then who knows what would have happened.

These have been two isolated incidents since the away fans were moved to the Premier Concourse.

Keep them where they are but have better checks on entry.

Roy Mills