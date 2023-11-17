If Sunderland's cinema does reopen, please use it

It's in our own interest to support a (possibly) reopened cinema

The currently unused multiplex in Sunniside.

It mightn't seem like asking much in a city this size, but moves could, might, may, conceivably, possibly be afoot to reopen Sunderland's multiplex cinema. Can you imagine?

Of course you can. It only closed in July; part of the doomed nationwide Empire Cinema chain.

There are proposals, but the council hasn't said if they involve other cinema operators; although it's difficult to foresee the building being used for anything else.

With Nando's the only restaurant currently operating at the Sunniside complex, it is hoped that empty premises adjoining the cinema are used again. Fine, although I wouldn't obsess with restaurants.

When the cinema originally opened 20 years ago, it was only after protracted negotiations with Frankie and Benny's who, as I recall, wanted the whole enterprise to be moved six inches to the left or whatever.

Had it been possible to tell Frankie and his friend Benny where to stick their menu, what would have been the worst case scenario for cinema-less Wearsiders? The premises they occupied might never have been used? Boo-hoo.

When F&B closed anyway I don't recall many bottom lips a-wobbling. It's all about the multiplex. The rest is gravy.

It would be an achievement, albeit one we wish were unnecessary, if the cinema could reopen soon. All-party consensus might be nice.

It's in the middle of the city, close to many bus stops, a Metro station and a huge car park (most multiplex users travel there by car).

We're a way off a grand reopening, but there is cause for cautious optimism.

Still, this being Sunderland, any outcome for the cinema will be seized upon by Elders of the Whinging Community.

If Michelangelo's David was somehow plonked in the middle of Holmeside, there would be complaints because it was smutty, or obstructed the view of Cash in a Flash.

In the event of the picture house's comeback, we should ignore such oddballs then wave them off to the Metro Centre, where apparently no shop has ever closed and free petrol is provided to get there.