National Glass Centre open again after storm damage

The National Glass Centre (NGC) is open again, weeks after damage caused by Storm Babet forced it to close.

Repairs are continuing on the damage to the riverside front of the building after the storm struck on Monday, October 19. But NGC reopened on Wednesday, November 15.

Staff have worked hard to make the changes which have enabled the venue to reopen. Exhibitions, events, activities and shopping will still take place.

However, the downstairs entrance and the Glass Yard Cafe remains closed, while the popular glass and ceramics shop has relocated upstairs. The cafe will also move upstairs at a later date.

In the meantime, the venue’s newest exhibition, Glass World, will be open in the main NGC gallery. The exhibition celebrates Sunderland’s place in the international network of artists working in glass.

Glass World presents a range of objects created by 30 artists from, or based, in countries ranging from Canada to New Zealand and Argentina to Japan.

Many of the exhibits from NGC’s permanent collection have been made at NGC by international visiting artists, academics and graduates from University of Sunderland who have gone on to work in other countries.

NGC’s Collections Gallery and Stories of Glass permanent exhibition is also open.

The National Glass Centre is open again and has some impressive new exhibits. Photo: David Williams. Bernard Lloyd Collection

The centre’s ever-popular glass blowing demonstrations will continue. Details of demonstration times will be on NGC’s website and social media.

NGC director Rachel Smith said: “We were so sad to have to close when we did as we had so much planned for the half term week and Glass World had just opened.

“Our brilliant team responded quickly to enable hot glass studio experiences and some classes and activities to continue in the back of building. Since then we have been working at pace to put these new measures in place so we can reopen safely while repairs continue.

“We’re delighted our popular Christmas Craft Fair is going ahead this weekend ( November 18 and 19) featuring stalls from local and regional crafters - the perfect opportunity to buy a unique handmade Christmas gift or to treat yourself to something special.”

Anyone with questions or seeking more information can speak to the venue’s reception team in person, email them at inf[email protected] or ring them on 0191 5155555 option 4.