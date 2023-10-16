Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Glass World, open from October 14, presents a range of objects created by artists from countries including Canada, New Zealand, Argentina and Japan.

Many of the exhibits have been made at NGC by visiting international artists, academics and graduates from University of Sunderland who have gone on to work in other countries.

The work on display comes from NGC’s own prestigious collection and many pieces have characteristics which certain countries are renowned for.

Dale Chihuly's stunning Blue Sea Form is among the exhibits. Photo: David Williams. Bernard Lloyd Collection.

The Bernard Lloyd Collection, some of which is included in Glass World, is in the Collection Gallery and along the balcony. The exhibition shows the progress of the Studio Glass Movement like a world map with flight paths from one country to another.

The third exhibition is a collection of work from University of Sunderland graduate Hassina Khan, whose work is in NGC’s Research Gallery.

Hassina was awarded the Glass Society Prize 2023, which allowed her to complete a residency at National Glass Centre, during which she created Past and Future, which explores what we lose when someone close dies.

Hassina said: “It was inspired by losing my father at the age of 14; and with him all of the connections to half of my heritage and culture.”

Bremers, Metamorphosis 45 is among the exhibits. Photo: David Williams.

Julia Stephenson, NGC head of arts, said: “We’re delighted to be presenting an exhibition of work created by glass artists from such a wide range of countries. Many of the pieces have been created here in Sunderland, or the artists involved will have a connection with NGC.

“Glass World reflects NGC’s place within the global glass community and our networks. The exhibition is about internationalism rather than nationalism.

“Some of the artists have strong connections with two or three countries – or even continents. For instance, Sam Herman was a pioneer of the Studio Glass movement in the United States, Britain and Australia and directly and indirectly influenced many of the next generation of artists working in glass.”

The exhibitions are at the National Glass Centre from October 14. Sunderland Echo image.

“One thing that unites all of the artworks is quality and it’s an exhibition we’re proud to present.”