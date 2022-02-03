It is intended to be a multi-purpose venue featuring a food hall, hotel, restaurants and studios. Oooooh!

As it will be adjacent to railway, bus and Metro stations as well as several large car parks, events held there should, whisper it, attract more visitors.

There has already been online bickering over who should hoover up the credit for an as yet unrealised project. For those of us happy to do something known as giving credit where it’s due – even if it goes to more than one party – this is a good sign.

How the proposed new arena could look on the old Crowtree site.

Credit claiming means that something positive has happened, or is about to; whereas blame lobbing involves quite the reverse.

So far the response to the proposals has been almost universally favourable. Almost.

The elders of Wearside’s Whinging Community have their work cut out on this one, but they don’t give up easily; undeterred by being recently proven spectacularly wrong after their whinge-athon over the marvellous Fire Station Auditorium.

Nevertheless, social media can always deliver people who feel that public funding for anything other than kidney machines for orphans is a waste of money; or, quite often, a “waster money”.

Crowtree Leisure Centre is long gone. But the site could still be crucial to Sunderland's redevelopment.

Done properly, an arena will be an investment, creating wealth that can be spent on other desirables; perhaps even kidney machines for orphans.

It would not be an panacea for everything which afflicts this city. But it would help. It wouldn’t, for example, immediately regenerate Holmeside. However, it wouldn’t do Holmeside any harm either.

Everyone is entitled to their opinion. So let the snipers snipe and the whingers whinge, safe in the knowledge that they will never say anything original or amusing; less still positive or beneficial.

We’re talking about the sort of people who, when asked what the best thing about Sunderland is, will immediately reply “The road out!” and imagine themselves to be the first person to offer this “quip”.

Tee and furthermore, hee. Still, it’s reassuring to know that there’s always someone duller than yourself.

