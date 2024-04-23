SHAPING UP: Sunrise fitness: Energise your day with morning exercise

Get your exercise in early so you are still burning calories when you start work.

With the clocks changing and beautiful sunrises ahead, it's the perfect time to make morning workouts a habit. Let's dive into why they're great and how to get started with seven easy tips.Boost Your Metabolism

When you workout at high intensity your body continues to burn calories after the workout, even when you’re not moving. So, if you get your workout done early on a morning, you’ll still be burning calories while sitting at your work desk.

Workout Consistency

Working out in the morning ensures that you don’t interrupt your workout schedule with other daily issues that crop up. For example, if you exercise in the evening you run the risk of being late from work, feeling overwhelmed with tasks that must be done, or overloaded with other unexpected to-do items. Other times you may simply feel too tired to exercise by the end of a long day. But, in the morning there is nothing to distract you from getting your workout done. Exercise will be your priority.

Improve Your Physical and Mental Energy

Movement can be an excellent source of energy, something many of us need when we start our day. But beyond that, morning exercise has been shown to improve focus and mental abilities all day long. Not only will you feel awake and have more energy after your workout, but your mind will be ready to take on whatever tasks you have lined up that day.

Develop Strong Self-Discipline

Waking up early on a morning to exercise certainly requires self-discipline. It’s not easy at first and does get easier over time. But while you’re training yourself into a routine, the discipline is likely to spill over into other areas of your life too.

Get Better SleepWaking up early in the morning to exercise will in turn help you sleep better. Your body will enjoy a healthy sense of fatigue at the end of the day and will be ready to sleep.

Improve Your Mood and Feel Happier

Once you’re into a morning routine, your metabolism is boosted, your body is looking and feeling better, you’re sleeping well at night, and your mind is sharper and more alert than ever; you’re bound to feel happier!

Making morning exercise part of your daily routine isn’t easy at first. You will have to be disciplined to wake up early. But it just takes a little time and practice to make it a habit. Here’s seven tips to help you get started:

1. Go to Bed EarlierIt goes without saying, if you go to bed late, you’re going to struggle getting up early. Aim to get 7-8 hours of rest a night. So, if you want to be up at 6pm, make sure you’re in bed no later than 10pm.

2. PrepareLay out your workout gear in the bathroom the night before. Have your running shoes ready at the door. Music playlist ready.

3. Move Your AlarmSet your alarm clock and then move it away from your arms reach, so that you have to get up out of bed to turn it off.

4. ShowerAs soon as the alarm goes off, jump up turn it off, and get in the shower. Quickly shower and clean your teeth. This will wake you up straight away. Then get dressed with the workout clothes that should be laid out from the night before.

5. Drink WaterBefore you leave the house drink a glass of water to hydrate your body.

6. Keep Your Workout Short but IntenseIt’s not easy getting out of bed if you know you have to go through a 60-90 minute workout. Instead, complete a 20-30 minute HIIT style workout to get it done and out of the way quicker. Psychologically it makes getting up easier, plus HIIT style workouts are going to burn calories all day!

7. Rehydrate & RefuelDrink more water and eat a healthy breakfast as soon as possible after your workout. This part is even easier if you prepare your breakfast the night before too. Overnight oats are my favourite; tasty, nutritious and saves me time on a morning.

Ready to elevate your mornings? Join us at East Coast Fitness at Seaham Marina for energising workouts with stunning coastal views. Breathe in the fresh sea air, soak in the scenery, and feel the motivation of our supportive community. Transform your mornings – join us now! www.eastcoast-fitness.com

WORKOUT

10-MINUTE BEGINNERS KETTLEBELL WORKOUT

You may have seen kettlebell workouts on Instagram or YouTube that look really hard and quite intimidating. Things like the clean, swing or snatch can be complex movements and can take time to master the technique. But it doesn’t have to be complicated, you can perform these basic kettlebell exercises and still have a challenging workout.

Before you start the workout go to the East Coast Fitness Facebook Page and watch the short demonstration video to ensure you get the correct technique.

30 seconds GOBLET SQUATS

30 seconds DEADLIFTS

30 seconds BENT OVER ROW

30 seconds KETTLEBELL SWINGS

30 seconds ALTERNATE DEADLIFT PRESS

X 4

RECIPE

RICOTTA BLUEBERRY CHEESECAKE

SERVES: 12

TOTAL TIME: 60 minutes (plus 3 hours for cooling)

CALORIES PER PORTION: 311

INGREDIENTS

250g cream cheese, softened 200ml maple syrup

2 eggs

2 oranges, juiced

1 tbsp cornflour

1kg fresh ricotta

2 tsp vanilla essence

250g blueberries

INSTRUCTIONS

Start by preheating the oven to 180°C/350°F/gas 5. Line a baking tray with baking paper.

Using an electric mixer, beat together the cream cheese and maple syrup on high for about 5 minutes.

Next, add the eggs, orange juice, cornflour, ricotta and vanilla essence. Beat for another 4-5 minutes or until very smooth. Gently mix through the blueberries.