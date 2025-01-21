Shaping Up: Smart snacking: How to beat winter cravings without overindulging

For fibre-rich foods, fresh vegetable sticks with hummus and yogurt dips are ideal for a snack.

Winter often brings a surge of cravings for comfort foods – think rich chocolates, creamy soups, and endless cups of hot chocolate.

While indulging in these treats can feel cosy and satisfying, constant snacking on high-calorie, sugary, and processed foods can derail your wellness goals.

The good news? You can enjoy smart snacking by making thoughtful choices that keep your cravings in check while providing essential nutrients.

Why Winter Cravings Hit Hard

Winter cravings are often linked to a combination of factors: shorter daylight hours, colder weather, and a desire for comfort during long, dark evenings. Reduced exposure to sunlight can lower serotonin levels, making us more likely to reach for carb-heavy snacks that offer a quick mood boost. Additionally, as the temperature drops, our bodies crave energy-dense foods to stay warm.

Smart Snacking Strategies – Here’s how to manage winter cravings without overindulging:

Choose High-Protein Snacks

Protein helps keep you full for longer, reducing the urge to graze throughout the day. Good options include Greek yoghurt, boiled eggs, cottage cheese, or a handful of mixed nuts. These snacks provide sustained energy and help stabilise blood sugar levels.

Opt for Fibre-Rich Foods

Fibre slows digestion, keeping you satisfied and helping to avoid frequent snacking. Fruits like apples and pears, raw vegetables with hummus, or wholegrain crackers with avocado are great choices. They’re also packed with vitamins and minerals that support your immune system during winter.

Stay Hydrated

Sometimes, what feels like a craving is actually thirst. The cold weather can make us less aware of our need for water. Herbal teas, infused water, and even warm lemon water can help keep you hydrated and curb unnecessary snacking.

Prepare Healthy Comfort Foods

Craving something warm and satisfying? Try healthier versions of your favourite comfort foods. Swap sugary hot chocolate for a low-sugar cocoa drink or make homemade vegetable soups packed with fibre and nutrients. These alternatives can satisfy cravings without excess calories.

Portion Control is Key

It’s easy to mindlessly munch while watching TV on cold evenings. Pre-portion snacks into small containers or bowls rather than eating straight from the packet. This helps prevent overeating and keeps you aware of your intake.

The Bottom Line

Winter cravings don’t have to sabotage your health goals. By making smart snack choices—focusing on protein, fibre, hydration, and portion control—you can stay satisfied, warm, and energised without overindulging. With a little planning and mindful eating, you can beat those cravings while still enjoying the cosy treats of the season.

RECIPE

Oat and Nut Energy Bites

These no-bake bites are packed with protein, fibre, and healthy fats, making them perfect for curbing winter cravings.

Ingredients (Makes 12 bites):

100g rolled oats

50g almond butter (or peanut butter)

2 tablespoons honey (or maple syrup for a vegan option)

30g mixed seeds (e.g., chia, flax, sunflower)

30g chopped nuts (e.g., almonds, walnuts, or cashews)

30g dark chocolate chips (optional for a hint of sweetness)

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

Method:

In a mixing bowl, combine the oats, mixed seeds, chopped nuts, and cinnamon.

Add the almond butter and honey, mixing until the ingredients come together to form a sticky dough.

If the mixture is too dry, add 1–2 teaspoons of water until it holds together.

Fold in the dark chocolate chips, if using.

Roll the mixture into 12 small balls using your hands.

Place the bites on a tray lined with parchment paper and refrigerate for 30 minutes to firm up.

Storage:

Store the energy bites in an airtight container in the fridge for up to one week.

WORKOUT

Quick Strength and Sweat Workout

Boost your energy and stay on track this winter with this quick 10-minute workout. Designed to target your legs, upper body, core, and cardio, it’s perfect for keeping you warm and motivated during the colder months.

View the full video demonstration now on the East Coast Fitness Facebook and Instagram pages!

Perform each exercise for 40 seconds, followed by 20 seconds of rest. Repeat the circuit twice for a full 10-minute session.

Bodyweight Squats (LEGS)

Press-Ups (UPPER BODY)

High Knees (CARDIO)

Plank with Shoulder Taps (ABS)

Burpees (FULL-BODY & CARDIO)