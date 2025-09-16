Shaping Up: How you can keep your immune system strong during autumn

A selection of healthy foods that are good to get into your diet during the autumn.

We have had an amazing summer, but it’s coming to an end now. The darker nights are slowly drawing in, the mornings are chillier, and autumn is definitely on its way.

It’s a lovely time of year, but it also means more colds and bugs start doing the rounds.

That’s why it’s so important to give your immune system a bit of extra support right now.

If you can stay healthy through autumn, you’ll be setting yourself up well for the colder winter months too.

One of the easiest ways to support your immune system is through your food.

Aim to get plenty of fruit and veg in your meals every day – the more colour on your plate, the better.

Foods like berries, citrus fruits, broccoli, spinach and peppers are packed with vitamins that help keep your body fighting off bugs.

It’s also worth including good sources of protein like chicken, eggs, beans and nuts.

Protein isn’t just for building muscle – it’s also vital for repairing the cells your body uses to fight off illness.

Hydration is just as important now as it was in summer.

It’s easy to forget to drink water when it’s cooler, but your body still needs it to stay healthy.

Keep a bottle of water nearby during the day as a reminder.

Exercise is another big boost. Regular movement helps keep your immune system strong, and it doesn’t have to be intense – even a brisk walk each day can make a difference.

And don’t forget sleep. Getting enough rest gives your body the time it needs to recover and stay strong.

Finally, try to manage your stress. When we’re stressed, our immune system can’t work as well, so make time for things that help you relax – reading, stretching, or just a bit of quiet time away from screens.

Autumn can be a really positive, cosy time of year, and with a few simple healthy habits, you can enjoy it without the constant sniffles.

Look after your body now and it’ll look after you through the months ahead.

WORKOUT

Autumn boost: 10-minute immune-boosting workout

As the seasons change, keeping your body moving is one of the best ways to support your immune system.

This quick 10-minute full-body workout will get your heart pumping, muscles working, and energy flowing – all great for staying strong and healthy as we head into autumn.

Complete two rounds of the following.

30 secs Jumping Jacks

30 secs Bodyweight Squats

30 secs Press-Ups

30 secs Mountain Climbers

30 secs Glute Bridges

30 secs Plank

30 secs Lunges

30 secs High Knees

30 secs Superman Hold

30 secs Sit-Ups

Keep your rest breaks short and steady to get the most out of your 10 minutes.

You can view a video demonstration of this workout on the East Coast Fitness Facebook and Instagram pages.

RECIPE

Autumn immune-boost juice

Ingredients (makes two glasses):

2 oranges, peeled

2 carrots, peeled and chopped

1 small piece (about 2cm) fresh ginger, peeled

½ lemon, peeled

150ml cold water

Method:

Add all ingredients to a blender or juicer.

Blend until smooth.

If you prefer a thinner juice, strain through a fine sieve.

Pour into glasses and serve chilled.

Packed with vitamin C, antioxidants, and a kick of ginger, this juice will give your immune system a boost and keep you feeling fresh as we head into autumn.