Shaping Up: Get strong in six weeks with new strength programme for men

‘Strong In Six’ includes key exercises that target multiple muscle groups at once, such as deadlifts.

We are excited to announce the launch of our ‘Strong In Six’ programme, which started on October 7 at our gym, East Coast Fitness.

This six-week strength training programme is designed specifically for men who want to get stronger, build lean muscle, and improve their fitness in a focused, supportive environment.

Here’s what you can expect from this programme.

A Strength-Focused Approach

‘Strong In Six’ is all about helping you gain strength each week through compound lifts – the key exercises that target multiple muscle groups at once.

These include movements like squats, deadlifts, bench presses, and rows. By focusing on these proven exercises, we’ll help you build muscle and increase overall strength.

Small Group, Big Results

This programme is limited to eight men, which means you’ll get personalised attention and guidance every step of the way.

With only a few people in the group, our trainers can give you the coaching and feedback you need to make sure your form is right, your lifts are safe, and your progress is consistent.

Train Three Times a Week

The programme runs three times a week for six weeks. During these sessions, you’ll work hard, but you’ll also have fun as part of a motivated group. Each workout will build on the last, helping you see and feel progress from week to week.

Diet and Nutrition Coaching

Building muscle and getting stronger isn’t just about lifting weights – it’s also about what you eat. That’s why ‘Strong In Six’ includes diet and nutrition coaching to make sure you’re fuelling your body properly.

Our coaches will give you simple, actionable advice on how to eat for strength, muscle growth, and recovery.

Weekly Check-Ins to Track Progress

We know that tracking progress is important. That’s why we’ll do weekly check-ins to monitor your strength gains, body composition, and overall fitness. These check-ins will keep you accountable and give you a clear sense of how far you’ve come.

Why Join?

Whether you’re new to lifting or experienced in the gym, ‘Strong In Six’ will challenge you to get stronger and improve your fitness. You’ll be surrounded by like-minded individuals, receive expert coaching, and walk away from the program feeling more confident, powerful, and motivated.

Our Blocks

Spaces are limited, and we have now got our first eight men who are ready to make amazing changes over the next six weeks. Keep an eye on our Facebook and Instagram for the next application for our second block, or get in touch with us at www.eastcoast-fitness.com; [email protected] or 07875 548880.

Let’s get strong together!

WORKOUT

STRONG IN 40 STRENGTH WORKOUT

Building on the theme of our ‘Strong In Six’ programme, this workout focuses on the compound lifts that are essential for building strength and muscle mass. If you’re looking to increase your overall strength, this workout will target major muscle groups through the Smith machine, giving you the foundation you need to level up in the gym.

Complete this workout 2–3 times per week, allowing at least a day of rest between sessions to recover and grow stronger.

For video demonstrations of each exercise, check out our Facebook and Instagram pages @EastCoastFitness.

Smith Machine Back Squats

3x8 Reps

2 Sec UP 2 Sec DOWN Tempo

1-2 Minutes Rest in between Sets

Smith Machine Romanian Deadlift

3x10 Reps

2 Sec UP 2 Sec DOWN Tempo

1-2 Minutes Rest in between Sets

Smith Machine Bent-Over Row

3x10 Reps

2 Sec UP 2 Sec DOWN Tempo

1-2 Minutes Rest in between Sets

Smith Machine Bench Press

3x8 Reps

2 Sec UP 2 Sec DOWN Tempo

1-2 Minutes Rest in between Sets

Smith Machine Overhead Press

3x10 Reps

2 Sec UP 2 Sec DOWN Tempo

1-2 Minutes Rest in between Sets

RECIPE

HIGH-PROTEIN EGG MUFFINS

These tasty and portable egg muffins are packed with protein and perfect for a post-workout snack. They’re easy to make in advance, so you can have them ready to go whenever you need a quick boost after lifting weights.

Ingredients (Makes 6 muffins):

• 4 large eggs

• 100g cooked chicken breast or turkey (diced)

• 50g spinach (chopped)

• 50g cherry tomatoes (halved)

• 40g grated cheddar cheese (optional)

• Salt and pepper to taste

• Non-stick spray or olive oil for greasing

Method:

1. Preheat your oven to 180°C (160°C fan) and grease a 6-cup muffin tin with non-stick spray or a little olive oil.

2. In a mixing bowl, whisk the eggs and season with a pinch of salt and pepper.

3. Divide the cooked chicken/turkey, spinach, and cherry tomatoes evenly into the muffin tin cups.

4. Pour the whisked eggs over the fillings in each muffin cup.

5. If you like, sprinkle a little grated cheese on top of each muffin.

6. Bake for 15-20 minutes, or until the eggs are set and slightly golden on top.

7. Let the muffins cool for a few minutes before removing them from the tin. Enjoy warm or refrigerate for later!

Nutritional Information (Per Muffin, Approximate):

• Protein: 10g

• Carbohydrates: 2g

• Fats: 5g

These egg muffins are a great high-protein snack that you can make ahead of time. They provide lean protein, as well as vitamins from the vegetables, and are a perfect bite-sized option for post-workout recovery.