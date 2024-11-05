Shaping Up: Boost your immune system through exercise and nutrition

Healthy foods to boost immune system that are hgh in antioxidants, minerals and vitamins.

As we head into cold and flu season, keeping your immune system strong is key to staying healthy.

A few changes to your exercise and diet can give your body the extra support it needs to fight off bugs and keep you feeling your best.

Here’s how you can boost your immune system with simple steps in exercise and nutrition.

Exercise for Immune Health

Exercise is a great way to boost immunity. Regular, moderate exercise can help increase circulation, reduce inflammation, and allow immune cells to move around the body more effectively. Aim for at least 30 minutes a day, three to five times a week.

Some great options include:

Walking or Light Jogging: Low-impact cardio boosts blood flow, helping immune cells move throughout the body.

Strength Training: Light weights or body-weight exercises like push-ups and squats keep muscles strong, which supports overall health.

Yoga and Stretching: These help to lower stress levels, and when you reduce stress, your immune system works better.

Remember, balance is key. High-intensity workouts can actually weaken the immune system if you overdo it. Stick to moderate, consistent exercise for the best results.

Nutrition for Immune Support

What you eat plays a big role in immune health. Certain foods can help your body fight infections and stay strong. Try to include these immune-boosting foods in your diet:

Citrus Fruits: Oranges, lemons, and grapefruits are high in Vitamin C, which helps the body produce more white blood cells to fight infections.

Garlic and Ginger: These both have anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties that protect against illness.

Leafy Greens: Spinach and kale are packed with vitamins A and C, which help immune cells work effectively.

Yogurt and Probiotics: Yogurt contains good bacteria that keep the gut healthy. A healthy gut is linked to a strong immune system.

Nuts and Seeds: Almonds, sunflower seeds, and pumpkin seeds are full of Vitamin E, which helps protect cells from damage.

Staying hydrated is also essential. Water keeps everything in the body moving smoothly, including your immune system.

By keeping up with moderate exercise and choosing nutritious foods, you’ll be giving your immune system a strong foundation. Remember, healthy habits are your best defence against cold and flu. Keep active, eat well, and enjoy a healthier season ahead!

WORKOUT

Immunity Boost Blast: 10-Minute Full-Body Workout

This 10-minute workout is designed to get your blood pumping, strengthen your muscles, and give your immune system a boost. Regular exercise, like this quick and balanced workout, is a great way to support immune health and help your body stay strong during cold and flu season. Remember, you can check out a full video demonstration on the East Coast Fitness Facebook and Instagram pages!

Workout Routine

Warm-Up (1 minute): High Knees or Marching on the spot

Legs

1 minute: Squats

30 seconds: Lunges (15 seconds each leg)

Upper Body

1 minute: Press-Ups (standard or modified)

30 seconds: Shoulder Taps in Plank Position

Cardio

1 minute: Star Jumps

30 seconds: Mountain Climbers

Abs

1 minute: Bicycle Crunches

30 seconds: Leg Raises

Finisher

1 minute: Burpees or High Knees

Cool Down (1 minute): Deep breathing and light stretching

This quick workout can easily fit into your daily routine to help keep your body resilient and ready for anything the season throws your way.

RECIPE

Immune-Boosting Citrus & Ginger Juice

This refreshing juice is packed with vitamins and antioxidants to support your immune system. Perfect for staying hydrated and energised!

Ingredients

2 medium oranges, peeled

1 large carrot, peeled and chopped

1-inch piece of fresh ginger, peeled

½ lemon, peeled

½ tsp turmeric powder

150ml cold water

Optional: 1 tsp honey for added sweetness

Instructions

Add all ingredients to a blender and blend until smooth.

Strain the juice through a sieve for a smoother texture, if desired.

Pour into a glass, stir, and enjoy immediately for the best nutrients!

This juice is loaded with Vitamin C from the citrus fruits, plus ginger and turmeric to reduce inflammation—perfect for supporting your immune health.