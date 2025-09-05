Lewis Atkinson MP: Government is taking serious steps to fix the immigration and asylum system

A Border Agency vessel in the English Channel.

Immigration and asylum are among the most common concerns raised with me by constituents in Sunderland.

People rightly expect a system that is fair, controlled and safe. But instead the system has been broken for too long.

When this Government took office, we inherited a record asylum backlog, no international co-operation on small boats, and rising costs. £9million a day was being spent on hotels, and the previous government's £700 million Rwanda scheme removed just four people.

We are now taking serious steps to fix the system, including removing more than 35,000 people and doubling the rate of asylum decisions to tackle the backlog of cases waiting to be heard.

Small boat crossings remain too high, and people-smuggling gangs must be stopped from organising channel crossings. That’s why we’re giving law enforcement counter-terror-style powers, have reached a new returns agreement with France and have seized 600 boats and engines prior to use through increased international cooperation.

The Home Secretary has been clear: all asylum hotels will close under this Government and the amount of accommodation of any types will fall. Already, 6,000 fewer hotel beds are in use, cutting taxpayer costs by 30%.

The Government is focused on fixing this important issue with the seriousness it deserves and requires. In contrast, some politicians responsible for breaking the system in the first place are now shouting from the sidelines with fantasy ‘plans’ that are not credible.

Britain has a proud history of helping those in genuine need – from Jews fleeing Nazi Germany to Ukrainians escaping Putin’s war. That tradition must continue, but through a completely changed system that is controlled, fair, and safe – and that costs the taxpayer less.