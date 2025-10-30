EMMA LEWELL: Politics is done with people, not to them
Democracy is at its best when everyone plays their part, and everyone is properly involved.
I have always believed that, whether people are old enough to vote or not, their voices and views should be heard. As your MP, I represent everyone in the constituency, regardless of age - or whether you voted for me or not.
I remember that when I was younger, no MP ever came to my primary or secondary school to speak to me about Parliament, or local government, or how I could influence and have my say on decisions made about my life.
When I was growing up, I remember watching Parliament on tv and thinking there was never anyone speaking about the things that mattered to me, my family or my community.
Some politicians like to keep people in the dark about how our democracy works, and how you can influence decisions at a local and national level. It suits them- if people don’t understand, then they can’t be held to account.
I promised when I was elected to make sure as many people as possible understand how decisions are made about their lives, how they can influence these decisions and how they can hold me to account as their representative. Because politics is always something that should be done with people not to them.
Right now, there are too many people who choose to hide behind social media posts and comments, who seek easy answers to complex issues but who don’t want to debate with
civility, reacting with anger, or even abuse, to those who disagree with them.
I want to remind all of my constituents, that I am always willing to meet you individually, or in a group, to help with your enquiries and issues or to discuss anything at all.
Your views matter, your views have and can continue to make a difference.