Childline: Being bullied or treated differently because of race or ethnicity is a hate crime

Racism is never acceptable and it should be reported, particularly if a child’s safety is at risk. Photo posed by models

Every October, Black History Month invites us to reflect, celebrate, and learn about the rich heritage, achievements, and contributions of Black people throughout history and in our own communities.

It’s also a time to acknowledge that, while progress has been made, many children and young people still face racism and discrimination in their everyday lives. At the NSPCC, we understand how damaging racism – whether overt or subtle – can be for a child’s wellbeing, confidence, and sense of belonging. It can leave lasting scars that impact mental health and self-esteem, and it’s something no child should have to endure.

In 2024-25, Childline delivered 286 counselling sessions about bullying for ethnicity, cultural or religious reasons, and a further 84 counselling sessions about discrimination or prejudice based on ethnicity, culture, or religion. Behind each of these numbers is a young person who feels isolated, targeted, or unheard.

Sometimes, starting conversations about race and racism with children can feel daunting, especially if we’re unsure where to begin. But talking about these issues is essential to building understanding and empathy. You could start by sharing positive stories of Black individuals and communities – both historical and contemporary – who have made an impact locally, nationally, and globally.

Sadly, for too many young people, racism is still part of their daily lives. When a child tells you they’ve experienced racist bullying or discrimination, the most important thing is to listen and reassure them that it’s not their fault. Encourage them not to retaliate, but instead to tell a trusted adult – like a teacher or parent – so that the issue can be properly addressed.

As adults, we can all help by modelling fairness and kindness, challenging stereotypes, and creating spaces where children feel safe to talk.

Racism is never acceptable. Being bullied or treated differently because of race or ethnicity is a hate crime, and it should be reported, particularly if a child’s safety is at risk.

Our Childline counsellors are always here for any young person who needs to talk. Whether they’re experiencing racism, bullying, or simply need someone to listen, they can contact Childline for free and confidentially on 0800 1111 or at www.childline.org.uk.