Bridget Phillipson MP: Labour is taking back control of our borders

Labour plans to restore restoring order to the country's immigration system. Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

I am proud to support this Labour Government’s new plan for a controlled, managed, fair migration system.

Immigration is a top priority for me, and one that I know that many people across Sunderland share. That’s why I’ve welcomed Labour's approach and its commitment to taking back control and restoring order to our immigration system.

The plan will deliver on our promises to get net migration down, introduce a proper points based system that brings order to our borders, and stop migration being used as an alternative to giving opportunities to people in our community.

That's why, just after the Home Secretary unveiled Labour's plan to get numbers down, Labour announced a whole raft of new measures to give more opportunities to our young people and encourage businesses here to train people at home instead of looking to import workers from abroad.

Our Plan for Change will tackle student visa abuse, raise English language requirements to support integration, and change the rules on settlement and citizenship, too. We are also strengthening the requirements that all universities must meet to recruit international students.

This is a really ambitious set of reforms. Contrast that with the Conservatives, who left a trail of broken promises and skyrocketing net migration behind them – a sorry record after 14 years in Government.

Neither they nor Reform have a workable plan when it comes to immigration – all they do is shout from the sidelines. Be in no doubt: it’s this Labour Government which is putting in the work to get numbers down and delivering for working people.

Already, this Government has achieved the highest rate of returns seen in the UK since 2018, as nearly 30,000 people with no right to be here have been removed from the UK since the election.

Migration is, and always will be, part of our national story - contributing to our economy, public services, businesses and communities. But working people have been disrespected for too long; their confidence betrayed. That stops now.

As part of our Plan for Change, this Labour Government is restoring control to our borders. With net migration down by a third already, we are committed to delivering a system which is controlled, selective, and fair.