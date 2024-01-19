It can be signed right now

An online petition has been launched in an attempt to save the branch of Marks and Spencer in Sunderland city centre.

M&S announced on Wednesday that when their new 47,000 sq ft M&S next to the Galleries in Washington is expected to opens, the High Street West outlet will close. The Echo understands that this is likely to be in the coming spring.

The petition has been put up by Cllr Dominic McDonough who sits on Sunderland City Council. He represents the St Chad's ward for the Conservative Party.

Cllr McDonough said: "Marks and Spencer management have announced plans to close the Sunderland store.

"This will be a disaster for Sunderland city centre and we will be losing an important food store for residents who live around the city centre.

"We are calling on M&S management to reconsider this decision and save our city centre store."

The councillor says he is writing to M&S to ask the company to reconsider its decision.

Sunderland Central MP Julie Elliott, whose constituency includes High Street West, has also written to the company. She is asking for a meeting with M&S top brass and she too is urging them to reconsider the closure.

The news has come as a blow to Sunderland shoppers and staff at the shop face an anxious wait to see if they can be redeployed elsewhere in the company.

Elsewhere the news has led to a political row between Labour, Conservatives and Lib Dems on Sunderland City Council over where blame lies.