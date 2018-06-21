What a load of rubbish! 13 names you've suggested for Sunderland's new bin lorries

A new fleet of bin lorries are about to hit the streets in Sunderland - and Echo readers have been hard at work coming up with some potential names.

Sunderland City Council announced yesterday that it had taken delivery of 10 new recycling vehicles - and that primary schools across the city will be in with a chance of naming them.

Cabinet Member for Environment and Transport, Councillor Amy Wilson, with some of the new recycling vehicles.

But you fancied a go at naming a lorry too.

You donned your thinking caps and came up with some pun-tastic suggestions for Sunderland's newest wagons. These are some of our favourites.

Mr Bin

Fort Knightly

Johnny Trash

Bin Hur

Binny Jones

Landfilly

Bin Crosby

Forrest Dump

Kate Binslet

No Poly Lorry

It's Bin Two Weeks

Bin Diesel

Hugh Lorry

And here's a bonus suggestion from one of our readers: Stinky, Smelly, Whiffy, Niffy, Pongy, Foisty, Reeky, Honky, Rancid and Kev.

Primary schools will be sent information on how to enter the competition. The winning schools will then get to adopt their vehicles, and have their names printed on them.