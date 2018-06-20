Schoolchildren get chance to name new Sunderland bin lorries

Schoolchildren in Sunderland are being asked to get creative and help give names to the city's new fleet of bin lorries.

The city's council has taken delivery of 10 new recycling vehicles and is asking for the help of youngsters to name them.

The vehicles have been bought to update the existing fleet, and civic chiefs say they will help to offer a better service to residents and the environment.

Sunderland City Council cabinet member for environment and transport Councillor Amy Wilson said: "All of our new vehicles have a split-back recycling facility, meaning that we can now separate the paper from the rest of the recycling in every vehicle.

"Paper has the most value of the recyclable materials, and it’s important that it is kept separate and dry."

The vehicles are also all fitted with in-cab technology, which allows crews to update a central system while on their routes, keeping track of missed bins and contamination issues.

Coun Wilson added: "We know that young people play a big part in recycling at home, and influence others to recycle, so we’re inviting all Sunderland primary schools to submit their ideas for names for our new vehicles.

"The winning schools will ‘adopt’ their vehicle and it will be branded with their winning names.

"We’ll also be continuing our work with recycling roadshows in schools, raising awareness of how easy it is to recycle, and what goes in the blue bin."

All primary schools will be sent information on how to enter the competition.

Further information about recycling in Sunderland is available at www.sunderland.gov.uk/bluebin