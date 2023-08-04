Water chiefs have stated there have been no discharges harmful to water quality after reports competitors fell ill after the World Triathlon Championships in Sunderland.

British Triathlon announced this week it had launched an investigation after participants reported illness after the events on July 29 and 30.

The Echo approached Northumbrian Water for comment after the news broke.

The company said in a statement: “We have had no discharges from any of our assets that might negatively impact water quality at either Roker or the neighbouring Whitburn North Bathing Water since October 2021.

"Both Bathing Waters were designated as ‘Excellent’ in the latest Defra classifications, and sampling to date in the current season indicate this high quality is being maintained.”

Water quality samples both before and after the triathlon events were listed as "passed excellent".