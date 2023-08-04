Northumbrian Water states 'no discharge harmful to water quality' since 2021 after Sunderland triathlon competitors fall ill
Triathlon competitors reported sickness and diarrhoea
Water chiefs have stated there have been no discharges harmful to water quality after reports competitors fell ill after the World Triathlon Championships in Sunderland.
British Triathlon announced this week it had launched an investigation after participants reported illness after the events on July 29 and 30.
Sunderland City Council and the UK Health Security Agency North East both confirmed they were involved in the investigation, the latter stressing the risk to the wider public was 'very low'.
The Echo approached Northumbrian Water for comment after the news broke.
The company said in a statement: “We have had no discharges from any of our assets that might negatively impact water quality at either Roker or the neighbouring Whitburn North Bathing Water since October 2021.
"Both Bathing Waters were designated as ‘Excellent’ in the latest Defra classifications, and sampling to date in the current season indicate this high quality is being maintained.”
Water quality samples both before and after the triathlon events were listed as "passed excellent".
Results from samples taken by the Environment Agency on July 26 did show a drop in water quality, but British Triathlon said this was from an area outside the piers at the seafront which was not used in the triathlon.
The agency said it was looking into the results, though high rainfall the previous day may be responsible.