Northumbria Police’s ‘Trojan Bus’ helps crackdown on summer anti-social behaviour

Northumbria Police has been cracking down on anti-social behaviour in South Tyneside and Sunderland.

Northumbria Police have been deploying its ‘Trojan Bus’ to help crackdown on anti-social behaviour (ASB) in Sunderland and South Tyneside over the course its Safer Streets Summer Initiative.

All the passengers on the decoy bus are plain clothes police officers, with the vehicle helping them take tough action at ASB hotspots.

The tactic sees officers on board what appears to be a regular bus service, but it is in fact a stage served on route to pick up ASB offenders at bus stops and stations, as well as helping officers make any necessary arrests.

The bus is operated in conjunction with Stagecoach, and the initiative uses additional funding as part of Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) Susan Dungworth’s Project Shield, which has helped achieve a 19% reduction in ASB in target areas over the course of the last year.#

Northumbria Police's 'Trojan Bus' has been helping crackdown on anti-social behaviour in South Tyneside and Sunderland. | Other 3rd Party

As well as the Trojan Bus, the Project also involves increased visible patrols, proactive policing, and community engagement to improve feelings of safety and reduce crime.

The destination of the bus varies, as it is dispatched as a direct response following complaints from local residents or public transport users - with current deployments covering Sunderland and South Tyneside.

Susan Dungworth, Northumbria PCC, has highlighted how important the Trojan Bus is to combating ASB across the Force area.

She said: “It’s really important we take people’s concerns around ASB seriously and that is why I made it a priority in my Police and Crime Plan.

“Through Project Shield, The Trojan bus tactic is one of many strategies being used by officers to tackle ASB.

“It shows we are listening and trying a range of methods to catch those responsible and put a stop to behaviours that people understandably have had enough of in their area.

“Throwing stones at vehicles, vandalising bus stops or riding motorbikes on pedestrian pathways – it’s all unacceptable and those responsible need to watch their backs as the trojan bus could be pulling up to their street at any time.

“During the summer months when it’s warmer and the nights are lighter, we know more people are out and about in our town centres and this always leads to higher levels of both daytime and night-time ASB and crime.

“And so, we have been coming together with our partners like our councils and Stagecoach, so we can get ahead of problems. We hope all the work that’s happening will help prevent or deter crime, whilst also improving overall feelings of safety.

“Why the bus works is it brings an element of surprise, capturing more authentic behaviour and this means our officers can intervene and can take appropriate action.

“We know people want to see a visible policing presence, but I want residents to know about other policing that are less visible but can still make an impact towards delivering safer streets and stronger communities.”

Chief Inspector Phil Baker, of Northumbria Police, added: “The Trojan bus has previously been run in the winter, but we know that the warmer weather and lighter nights during summer often means an increase in ASB and disorder, with more people out and about at our transport hubs.

“Policing in this way gives us a unique opportunity to identify those behaving in an anti-social or criminal way in real time – helping us to disrupt offenders swiftly and take appropriate action against those involved.

“Ultimately, we are using the Trojan bus as a way to fight crime as its happening, prevent further disorder – ensuring that all passengers and residents feel safe when using public transport.”

Cllr Tracey Dixon, Leader of South Tyneside Council, has welcomed the Trojan Bus being deployed in the borough to help crackdown on ASB.

She commented: “Residents consistently tell us that anti-social behaviour is one of their top concerns, and we’re responding with our partners to tackle disorder head-on.

“The Trojan Bus is just one of the innovative tactics being used to make our streets safer and send a clear message that ASB will not be tolerated.”