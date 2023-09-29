Northumberland National Park team 'considering opportunities' for felled tree and site at Sycamore Gap
The tree is being mourned around the world
Conservation and environment teams are 'considering opportunities' for the felled tree and bereft site at Sycamore Gap.
Thousands across the North East, UK and beyond have been mourning the loss of the world-famous tree at Hadrian's Wall, which was the victim of a suspected deliberate felling, and discovered on Thursday, September 28.
Members of the public are being invited to pay tribute to the much-loved tree, which was an international symbol of the North East.
A statement by the Northumberland National Park team on Friday afternoon reads: "We are still coming to terms with loss of the tree at Sycamore Gap and we are deeply touched by all the messages and support we have received.
"The tree meant so much to so many and people are, of course, keen to know what comes next. Currently, we are focused on making the site safe, and supporting staff and the community.
"We will be working with the National Trust and other partners to consider opportunities and make plans for the site and the tree.
"In the meantime there will be an opportunity for people to share their thoughts, feelings, pictures and poems at The Sill: National Landscape Discovery Centre over the weekend.
"We will also post any updates on our social media channels as plans progress."