News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Officers find body in search for missing schoolgirl
Two teenagers killed and one seriously injured in horror crash
Gravy train: £280 million spent on HS2 consultants in years
School bus carrying pupils overturns motorway with casualties confirmed
Sunak's government will oversee highest tax rises on record
17-year-old boy charged with murder of teenager in Croydon

Northumberland National Park team 'considering opportunities' for felled tree and site at Sycamore Gap

The tree is being mourned around the world

By Ross Robertson
Published 29th Sep 2023, 15:24 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Conservation and environment teams are 'considering opportunities' for the felled tree and bereft site at Sycamore Gap.

Thousands across the North East, UK and beyond have been mourning the loss of the world-famous tree at Hadrian's Wall, which was the victim of a suspected deliberate felling, and discovered on Thursday, September 28.

Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Members of the public are being invited to pay tribute to the much-loved tree, which was an international symbol of the North East.

Forensic investigators from Northumbria Police examine the felled Sycamore Gap tree, on Hadrian's Wall in Northumberland. Picture: Owen Humphreys/PA WireForensic investigators from Northumbria Police examine the felled Sycamore Gap tree, on Hadrian's Wall in Northumberland. Picture: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire
Forensic investigators from Northumbria Police examine the felled Sycamore Gap tree, on Hadrian's Wall in Northumberland. Picture: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

A statement by the Northumberland National Park team on Friday afternoon reads: "We are still coming to terms with loss of the tree at Sycamore Gap and we are deeply touched by all the messages and support we have received.

"The tree meant so much to so many and people are, of course, keen to know what comes next. Currently, we are focused on making the site safe, and supporting staff and the community. 

"We will be working with the National Trust and other partners to consider opportunities and make plans for the site and the tree.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"In the meantime there will be an opportunity for people to share their thoughts, feelings, pictures and poems at The Sill: National Landscape Discovery Centre over the weekend.

"We will also post any updates on our social media channels as plans progress."

Northumbria Police said earlier today that a 16-year-old arrested as part of the investigation into the suspected vandalism of the tree has been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Related topics:People