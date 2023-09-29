Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Conservation and environment teams are 'considering opportunities' for the felled tree and bereft site at Sycamore Gap.

Thousands across the North East, UK and beyond have been mourning the loss of the world-famous tree at Hadrian's Wall, which was the victim of a suspected deliberate felling, and discovered on Thursday, September 28.

Members of the public are being invited to pay tribute to the much-loved tree, which was an international symbol of the North East.

Forensic investigators from Northumbria Police examine the felled Sycamore Gap tree, on Hadrian's Wall in Northumberland. Picture: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

A statement by the Northumberland National Park team on Friday afternoon reads: "We are still coming to terms with loss of the tree at Sycamore Gap and we are deeply touched by all the messages and support we have received.

"The tree meant so much to so many and people are, of course, keen to know what comes next. Currently, we are focused on making the site safe, and supporting staff and the community.

"We will be working with the National Trust and other partners to consider opportunities and make plans for the site and the tree.

"In the meantime there will be an opportunity for people to share their thoughts, feelings, pictures and poems at The Sill: National Landscape Discovery Centre over the weekend.