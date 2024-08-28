North East Mayor visits Sunderland charity to pledge war on child poverty

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A new team will help to fight child poverty across the North East.

The Child Poverty Reduction Unit is the brainchild of North East Mayor Kim McGuinness, who has made tackling the problems one of the key targets of her time in office.

Almost a third of children in the region live in poverty, including around 118,000 in the North East Combined Authority area, which covers Sunderland, Newcastle, North and South Tyneside, Gateshead, Northumberland and County Durham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The first step of the plan to help families will be the Mayor’s Childcare Grant, which will help parents find or return to work and keep more of their earnings.

(from left) Love, Amelia founder Steph Capewell, North East Mayor Kim McGuinness and Beth Farhat, chair of the North East Child Poverty Commission | NEM

The childcare proposal, thought to be the first of its kind by an English Mayor, will help single parent families and families with under-5s who are disproportionately affected by poverty in the North East.

A part-time nursery place for a child under two now costs an average of £148 per week, and working parents face an average bill of £175 per child per week for childcare during school holidays.

Kim McGuinness unveiled her plans on a visit to Sunderland charity Love, Amelia, which provides support for struggling families.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I want to make the North East the home of real opportunity,” she said.

“However, too many children see their potential and life chances stifled by growing up in poverty. That’s simply unacceptable and not something we should not tolerate as a region.

“This is personal for me: I've seen first hand how low pay, insecure work and an inadequate and uncaring benefits system can trap families. It’s a situation that’s all too familiar for families across our region and has worsened over the last 14 years.

“Tackling poverty is a huge challenge - however, I’m determined to bring everyone in our region together to turn this around, working with our charities, local authorities, community groups, businesses and the Government to ensure no one is held back by poverty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“By tackling poverty in the North East, we can ensure everyone benefits from devolution and the investment we’re seeing in the region – creating prosperity and opportunity for all.”

Ms McGuinness was joined by Beth Farhat, chair of the North East Child Poverty Commission: “It’s not right that almost a third of all babies, children and young people growing up here in the North East are having their opportunities limited by all the barriers poverty can bring,” she said.

This is not only damaging the development and future prospects of tens of thousands of kids in our region, it is holding the whole of the North East back – but devolution presents us with a real opportunity to prioritise tackling this issue, together.

“It is so important that Mayor McGuinness not only understands how reducing poverty and hardship will underpin everything else she wants to achieve, but she is also committed to working with others to drive forward strategic, joined-up action on this issue – something we at the North East Child Poverty Commission have campaigned on for some time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We look forward to working closely with the Mayor’s new Child Poverty Reduction Unit to help improve the living standards and life chances of families and children across our area.”

Love, Amelia chief executive Steph Capewell founded the charity in memory of her daughter who was born at 33 week and lived for just 12 minutes. It has now supported more than 13,000 children and families: “I am delighted to see the recognition of the challenges faced by children and families experiencing poverty, and we warmly welcome the child poverty reduction initiatives coming to fruition,” she said.

“We look forward to seeing the outcomes of this initiative and are eager to work collaboratively with our partners to continually support families across the region.”

To donate to the charity or find out more, visit www.loveamelia.org.uk.