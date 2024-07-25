New Frank Styles mural honours the memory of Hylton Colliery
The colourful artwork, on the side of shop buildings in Castletown, was the idea of the local Scout Group, after leaders realised youngsters were unaware of the area’s history as a thriving mining community.
Denny Wilson, community stalwart and Castle ward councillor, thanked the group, Mr Styles, and the owner of the building for helping make the project happen.
“Castletown Scout Group asked Castle Ward councillors if a mural could be painted at Castletown Shops,” said Cllr Wilson.
“Councillors contacted the property owner, David Barrowclough, who was more than delighted to allow his wall to be used.”
The council’s North Area Committee then allocated funding to support the work and commissioned Frank Styles to paint a mural of Castletown’s own coal mine - Hylton Colliery.
The work reflects both the harsh reality of life underground as well as the sense of community the colliery created, with scenes from the Durham Miners Gala.
An information panel on-site lists the names of the 59 men and boys who lost their lives at the pit during its lifetime.
Frank Styles said the work had taken ‘a few months’ to complete, with him having to take time put to produce his stunning Wembley tribute to Taylor Swift in time for the first of the star’s sell-out London concerts.
And he admitted he had been moved by the response from members of the public, with many opening up about their memories of the colliery and the family members who had worked there.
“As I have been painting, people have been coming up and telling me their stories, about relations who have passed away,” he said.
“It is interesting, because people feel they need to tell somebody about it.
“One lady said her father had never talked about her grandfather and while her father was alive, she did not feel as though she could do anything about it.
“But after her father passed away, she did some research and found out about him.”
