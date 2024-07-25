New Frank Styles mural honours the memory of Hylton Colliery

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland’s mining heritage - and the memory some of those who lost their lives while toiling underground - have been honoured with a stunning new mural from city artist Frank Styles.

The colourful artwork, on the side of shop buildings in Castletown, was the idea of the local Scout Group, after leaders realised youngsters were unaware of the area’s history as a thriving mining community.

Frank Styles with new new mural | Denny Wilson

Denny Wilson, community stalwart and Castle ward councillor, thanked the group, Mr Styles, and the owner of the building for helping make the project happen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Castletown Scout Group asked Castle Ward councillors if a mural could be painted at Castletown Shops,” said Cllr Wilson.

“Councillors contacted the property owner, David Barrowclough, who was more than delighted to allow his wall to be used.”

The council’s North Area Committee then allocated funding to support the work and commissioned Frank Styles to paint a mural of Castletown’s own coal mine - Hylton Colliery.

The artwork features a depiction of confit ions underground. | Denny Wilson

The work reflects both the harsh reality of life underground as well as the sense of community the colliery created, with scenes from the Durham Miners Gala.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An information panel on-site lists the names of the 59 men and boys who lost their lives at the pit during its lifetime.

Frank Styles said the work had taken ‘a few months’ to complete, with him having to take time put to produce his stunning Wembley tribute to Taylor Swift in time for the first of the star’s sell-out London concerts.

And he admitted he had been moved by the response from members of the public, with many opening up about their memories of the colliery and the family members who had worked there.

“As I have been painting, people have been coming up and telling me their stories, about relations who have passed away,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Miners leave Hylton Colliery on its last day of production in 1975 | NW

“It is interesting, because people feel they need to tell somebody about it.

“One lady said her father had never talked about her grandfather and while her father was alive, she did not feel as though she could do anything about it.