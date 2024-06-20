Sunderland artist Frank Styles' stunning Taylor Swift Wembley tribute

Kevin Clark
By Kevin Clark
Published 20th Jun 2024, 16:44 BST
Sunderland artist Frank Styles has transformed Wembley Stadium's steps into a stunning tribute to Taylor Swift ahead of the first of the Shake It Off star’s record eight performances at the venue.

The singer-songwriter kicks off three sold-out shows at the venue tomorrow, Friday, June 21, and will be back for a further five nights in August.

London is hosting more performances of the globetrotting Eras Tour than any other city in the world, with nearly 640,000 people expected to attend across the eight dates.

Frank Styles (seated ) with (from left) Deputy Mayor for Culture and the Creative Industries Justine Simons OBE; Wembley Park CEO James Saunders; Mayor of London Sadiq Khan; Wembley Park Head of Marketing Claudio Giambrone and Brent Council leader Coun Muhammed ButtFrank Styles (seated ) with (from left) Deputy Mayor for Culture and the Creative Industries Justine Simons OBE; Wembley Park CEO James Saunders; Mayor of London Sadiq Khan; Wembley Park Head of Marketing Claudio Giambrone and Brent Council leader Coun Muhammed Butt
To mark the occasion, Frank has been commissioned to transform the staircase leading to the stadium into the Swiftie Steps, complete with ‘Auras’, a stunning anamorphic mural featuring a portrait of the star and a number of Easter eggs reflecting the highlights of her career.

He created the mural at his Sunderland studio over two weeks, compiling it digitally from more than 30 separate physical paintings, before it was printed out on vinyl strips to be fitted on site.

Frank enlisted the help of many local ‘Swifties’ to help decide which Easter eggs to include.

The full mural with the iconic Wembley arch in the backgroundThe full mural with the iconic Wembley arch in the background
The main portrait was painted on the side of a garage. Created freehand in spray paint in four hours, it stands at just 8ft tall.

“It was very complicated to work out all the perspectives,” said Frank.

“Some of the steps have two perspective points, which is something I had not done before.

“You won’t get the whole picture until you’ve spent some time looking at it from different angles. This reflects the various emotions in Taylor Swifts music, you can’t understand them in one go, you need to take time to look at things from other perspectives. 

Taylor Swift will play a total of eight shows at Wembley this month and in AugustTaylor Swift will play a total of eight shows at Wembley this month and in August
“I’ve used my new gradient reveal technique to produce some of the artwork for this mural.”

Frank has even managed to sneak a little personal touch into part of the mural. It shows a Polaroid camera and picture, in tribute to the photos the star took for her album 1989. And on the picture? Frank and wife Penella.

He visited the stadium to see the latest work unveiled, joining Mayor on London Sadiq Khan on the steps for a photo shoot, but now it is back to business: “They only had two weeks, so I had to drop everything I was working on and now I have got to catch up with quite a lot of jobs,” he said.

The one regret? Frank didn’t manage to bag a chance to see the show for himself: “I have just managed to ask if I can get a ticket but it was commissioned by Wembley Park, and that is separate from the stadium,” he said,

Frank has smuggled an image of himself and wife Penella into the mural in the form of a Polaroid photoFrank has smuggled an image of himself and wife Penella into the mural in the form of a Polaroid photo
It is not the first time Frank’s work has featured on the Spanish Steps, which connect Wembley Arena to the stadium itself.

In 2020, his work One in Four saw him collaborate with charity Mind and Wembley Park to promote mental health awareness.

