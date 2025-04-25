New flights from North East to Copenhagen popular with holidaymakers
Flights from Newcastle International Airport to Copenhagen have become one of Norwegian’s best-selling routes for summer 2025.
The airline is due to start operating twice-weekly flights from the North East to the Danish capital every Friday and Monday from May 2.
Ahead of the flights taking off, the route has proven to be popular with holidaymakers thanks to its convenient departure times and a duration of under two hours.
Chris Ion, Head of Aviation Development at Newcastle Airport, has revealed that there has been a positive response from travellers since the route was announced.
He said: “We’ve seen a fantastic response from customers following the announcement of Norwegian’s new flights between Newcastle and Copenhagen and look forward to these taking off in May.
“With record-breaking numbers of British travellers choosing to visit Denmark, we are delighted people from the North East can now experience Denmark and everything this amazing country has the offer this summer, flying directly from their local airport.”
Sara Neergaard, Director of Communication and Public Affairs at Norwegian, is looking forward to welcoming the first passengers from the North East next week.
She commented: “We are delighted to introduce this new route between Newcastle and Copenhagen, offering travellers a convenient and affordable connection between the UK and Denmark.
“The strong demand we have already seen in early bookings confirms that this route is highly anticipated by both leisure and business travellers, making it the perfect time to expand our network.
“We look forward to welcoming passengers on board when the first flight takes off in May.
“At the same time, we are excited to bring Danish travellers to Newcastle – a fantastic new destination with so much to offer.”
Dennis Englund, Market Director at VisitDenmark UK & US, has stated that the country is seeing a record number of Brits travelling to the country in recent years.
He added: “The opening of the new route between Newcastle and Copenhagen comes at the best and most interesting time.
“The interest in Denmark among Brits has never been higher and 2024 saw a record number of visitors from the UK to Denmark with Copenhagen being the absolute front runner
“We look forward to working with Norwegian and Newcastle Airport to make this new, exciting opportunity a great success.”
For more details about Norwegian’s route from Newcastle to Copenhagen, visit: https://www.norwegian.com/.
