New flights from North East to Copenhagen popular with holidaymakers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A new route to Denmark has become popular with North East holidaymakers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Flights from Newcastle International Airport to Copenhagen have become one of Norwegian’s best-selling routes for summer 2025.

The airline is due to start operating twice-weekly flights from the North East to the Danish capital every Friday and Monday from May 2.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ahead of the flights taking off, the route has proven to be popular with holidaymakers thanks to its convenient departure times and a duration of under two hours.

Chris Ion, Head of Aviation Development at Newcastle Airport, has revealed that there has been a positive response from travellers since the route was announced.

Newcastle International Airport | Google Maps

He said: “We’ve seen a fantastic response from customers following the announcement of Norwegian’s new flights between Newcastle and Copenhagen and look forward to these taking off in May.

“With record-breaking numbers of British travellers choosing to visit Denmark, we are delighted people from the North East can now experience Denmark and everything this amazing country has the offer this summer, flying directly from their local airport.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sara Neergaard, Director of Communication and Public Affairs at Norwegian, is looking forward to welcoming the first passengers from the North East next week.

She commented: “We are delighted to introduce this new route between Newcastle and Copenhagen, offering travellers a convenient and affordable connection between the UK and Denmark.

“The strong demand we have already seen in early bookings confirms that this route is highly anticipated by both leisure and business travellers, making it the perfect time to expand our network.

“We look forward to welcoming passengers on board when the first flight takes off in May.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“At the same time, we are excited to bring Danish travellers to Newcastle – a fantastic new destination with so much to offer.”

Dennis Englund, Market Director at VisitDenmark UK & US, has stated that the country is seeing a record number of Brits travelling to the country in recent years.

He added: “The opening of the new route between Newcastle and Copenhagen comes at the best and most interesting time.

“The interest in Denmark among Brits has never been higher and 2024 saw a record number of visitors from the UK to Denmark with Copenhagen being the absolute front runner

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We look forward to working with Norwegian and Newcastle Airport to make this new, exciting opportunity a great success.”

For more details about Norwegian’s route from Newcastle to Copenhagen, visit: https://www.norwegian.com/.