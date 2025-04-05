Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle Airport contributes more than £1bn annually to the North East economy and supports over 17,000 jobs, according to a new report.

The study, conducted in partnership with infrastructure consultancy Arup, highlights the Airport’s critical role as a key gateway to the region, driving economic growth, investment, tourism, and employment.

An analysis of the Airport’s 2023 operations revealed a £1bn Gross Value Added (GVA) contribution to the economy.

It also found 3,200 employees on the Airport site, with more than 17,000 jobs supported through its supply chain.

The study highlights partnerships with nearly 270 suppliers, more than half of which operate locally. These partnerships generated £200m for the economy and supported 3,500 jobs.

More than 500,000 overseas visitors spent £360m in the region, while around 610,000 business trips contributed £278m to the economy, supporting approximately 2,200 jobs.

Nick Jones, Chief Executive at Newcastle Airport, said: “This report reaffirms Newcastle Airport’s position as a major economic asset for the North East.

“Generating more than £1bn annually and supporting over 17,000 jobs demonstrates the key role we play in driving economic growth and making the region a prime destination for international business and investment.

“The findings also showcase the far-reaching impact of our operations, from bringing millions of visitors to the region each year who boost the local economy, to strengthening the education sector by attracting students from around the world.”

The findings come after a period of strong growth for the Airport, which was recognised as Best in the World at the Routes World Conference 2024.

With 17 airline partners, Newcastle Airport offers direct flights to over 80 destinations and connections to more than 300 locations globally.

In 2024, the Airport welcomed 5.2 million passengers and set a new record, handling over 6,000 tonnes of cargo.

Its expanding cargo operations continue to boost trade and investment in the region, giving local businesses access to key global markets.

Looking ahead to 2040, the report forecasts that the Airport could generate almost £2bn in GVA annually and support around 32,330 jobs.

The study also highlights the Airport’s role in higher education. In 2023, it helped attract 18,700 international students to the North East who collectively contributed £1.79bn to the economy.

The Airport also plays a key role in nurturing young talent through its partnership with Newcastle College’s Aviation Academy.

Students gain hands-on experience across key departments like security and passenger services as part of the Academy’s Ambassador Programme.

Many graduates go on to secure employment at the Airport or with its business partners after completing their studies.

“Looking ahead, we are committed to building on these achievements and working with our partners to ensure the North East sustains a thriving economy and is well-positioned to embrace even more trade and investment opportunities,” Nick added.